Port of Newcastle on Committee on Environment and Planning Report

Port of Newcastle CEO, Craig Carmody:

We welcome the findings tabled today in the Committee on Environment and Planning ‘Sustainability of Energy Supply and Resources in NSW Report’ and thank the Committee for understanding the future needs of the state’s economy and role Port of Newcastle should play in supporting those needs.

This is a statement of fact from the current NSW Government that again endorses the Port of Newcastle’s long-held position that the container terminal is in the best interests of the local and regional economy.

The Committee’s report supports businesses and consumer confidence in the state’s hardworking regional centres, and we look forward to working with the Government to make a container terminal in Newcastle a reality.



