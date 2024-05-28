Port Director Bo Ethridge Steers ‘Port Pascagoula’ in New Direction

[By: Port Pascagoula]

After one year as Port Director, Bo Ethridge is announcing a new direction and vision for “Port Pascagoula” through rebranding and business recruitment. Port Pascagoula’s Board of Commissioners met today to discuss plans for the Port’s new name, logo, and vision for the future.

“Port Pascagoula is well positioned for future growth and with this rebranding, our goal is for our new look to mirror the kind of progress we are making in the industry,” Port Director Bo Ethridge said. “Not many people know the economic impact Port Pascagoula has in Mississippi, and we are ready to start telling that story.”

Port Pascagoula is currently ranked in the top 27 of 150 ports across the country in total gross tonnage (30 million), and Ethridge sees that number continuing to grow as new companies look to do business with Port Pascagoula.

“In the coming months, we will be able to make more announcements about upcoming projects, welcoming new businesses, and other exciting opportunities for the Port to grow its operations,” Ethridge said. “We have a great team in place and are ready to put Port Pascagoula on the map.”

Today, Port Pascagoula begins phasing in the new logo and branding campaign which will bring a clean slate for promotional items, website, letterheads, signage, and more.