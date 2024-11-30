Port Canaveral Marks Arrival of First Homeported Princess Cruise Ship

[By: Port Canaveral Authority]

Port Canaveral continues to expand its fleet of homeported cruise ships with today’s arrival of Princess Cruises Caribbean Princess, the first “Love Boat” to be homeported at the Port, kicking off its slate of 4- to 14- day itineraries to the Caribbean and Central America.

Establishing Port Canaveral as a homeport is part of the expansion of Princess Cruises’ North America presence to offer exciting new voyage options that guests can conveniently access from major drive markets like Central Florida.

“Our collaboration with Princess Cruises marks an exciting milestone for us. They are a brand that many cruise enthusiasts have long awaited to sail from our Port,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “We’re proud to welcome home Caribbean Princess, as she is a perfect addition to this market providing cruise guests with even more attractive and varied cruise options departing from Port Canaveral.”

To commemorate the ship’s inaugural arrival, Canaveral Port Authority Commissioner Kevin Markey, Caribbean Princess Captain Vincenzo Lubrano Lobianco and Princess Cruises’ Head of Communications Vicki Johnson participated in a traditional maritime plaque exchange held in the ship’s Piazza.

“We’re very excited to homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral which not only offers excellent facilities but a convenient location that’s easily accessible for our guests, whether they wish to fly or drive,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Port Canaveral has earned its well-deserved reputation as one of the premier ports in cruising and we’re proud and honored to be a part of the Space Coast community.”

To show its support of the Port Canaveral community and with Thanksgiving just a day away, Princess donated two pallets of food items to the South Brevard Sharing Center to assist local families in need.

The 3,140-passenger ship, with its stunning décor and game-changing Medallion class technology that is a Princess Cruises trademark, sailed from Port Canaveral in the afternoon on a four-day inaugural Thanksgiving cruise to Grand Turk, kicking off a diverse schedule of four- to 14-day cruises featuring some of the Caribbean’s most beautiful and popular destinations. Two different eight-day Caribbean schedules are offered – an eastern itinerary visiting St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Grand Turk and a western route calling at Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan (Mahogany Bay), along with six-day eastern Caribbean cruises featuring Turks & Caicos, Nassau, Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan. The six- and eight-day cruises can be combined for an extended 14-day vacation.

In addition to 1,571 staterooms, including a wide range of suites and mini-suites, Caribbean Princess offers a host of stunning spaces and amenities – from signature dining and beverage venues like Sabatini’s Italian restaurant, Crown Grill steakhouse and Good Spirits bar to the Sanctuary adults-only retreat and the luxurious Lotus Spa, all of which are enhanced by the Princess Medallion, a quarter-sized device that allows guests to personalize their vacation with the ability to have anything they want delivered to anywhere on the ship.

