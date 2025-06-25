Port Authority of NY/NJ Conducts Emergency Response Exercise at LaGuardia

[By The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey]

The Port Authority will conduct an emergency response exercise at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday, June 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Passengers and members of the public may notice simulated smoke and numerous emergency vehicles at and around the airport.

The airport’s operations will not be affected during the exercise.

Thursday’s exercise will focus on the airport’s emergency plan for mutual aid response, enabling airport personnel and local emergency response organizations to train together and validate response procedures. The exercise will include the Port Authority Police Department and civilian staff along with federal, state, local and airline partners.

