Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals Announce Future Port Collaboration

By The Maritime Executive 05-07-2021 06:15:15

Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals have announced an agreement to work together to discuss the future design of the Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District (PPHTD), including the consideration of APM Terminals as the future terminal operator.

The facility is in the early stages of development as a deep water, multi-modal, state-of the- art container terminal in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Located on the Mississippi river just 50 miles from the Gulf of Mexico the gateway port would cater to exporters and importers who could tap into the multimodal routing options from rail, truck and river-going container vessel.

The agreement represents a formal discussion phase whereby both parties will conduct multiple studies prior to making a final investment decision. The proposed, environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art container terminal, will be powered by a combination of LNG and electricity. It will encompass up to 1,000 acres and 8,200 feet of Mississippi River frontage. Special focus will be on utilizing modern infrastructure technology for withstanding storm surge and wind damage. Phase One of construction is expected to last two years and will deliver the capability to handle 22,000-TEU class vessels with the ability to expand capacity if needed.

Wim Lagaay, CEO of APM Terminals North America said “The appeal of Plaquemines protected river port location and export/import market strength makes this a very unique supply chain offering for customers and our growth ambitions. We look forward to working with PPHTD, their partners and with state and local leaders to ensure the port is set up for long-term success.

PPHTD Executive Director Sandy Sanders said, “Partnering with APM Terminals to work together on this project is a huge win for the State of Louisiana. Along with our partners American Patriot Holdings and Louisiana 23 Development Company, Plaquemines Port has engineered a logistics business model to attract private investment dollars and new cargo to Louisiana.”

Louisiana 23 Development Company, LLC (Devco), led by Chris Fetters, serves as the exclusive private development partner for Plaquemines Port by providing financial solutions and funding alternatives to support port development such as rail, warehousing and utilities. American Patriot Holdings (APH), will provide marine transportation services to the Port’s inland partner network including St. Louis, Memphis, Joliet, Kansas City, Cairo, and Western Arkansas.





