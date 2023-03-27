PIRIOU Delivers CTV to Atlantique Maritime Services

The Piriou Built JLD VIRGINIE Arrives in Brest

French shipowner Atlantique Maritime Services, based in Donges, has taken delivery of a new Crew Transfer Vessel built by Piriou in its Vietnamese shipyard. This vessel will join the AMS fleet to serve the French and European offshore wind industry.

Sailing under the French flag, she has a comfortable and modular resiliently mounted passenger lounge that can accommodate up to 24 technicians.

Designed to be multifunctional, the CTV offers spacious decks, an ergonomic wheelhouse and two double cabins for the crew. She benefits from an impact compensation system fitted in addition to the bow fender as well as an easy maintenance for its equipment.

“Hybrid Ready”, the vessel – 27m in length – can be converted to electric.

The construction of this CTV, which was launched on Piriou’s funds a year ago, shows Piriou Group’s willingness to strengthen its presence in this sector after having delivered ten CTVs to European shipowners in the past years.

"We were keen to develop our design to respond effectively to the technical developments required by our customers for this type of vessel," says Vincent FAUJOUR, Chairman of the Piriou Group. Strongly committed to reducing emissions of ships, Piriou is also working on a hydrogen-powered CTV.

"AMS is delighted to welcome a 5th CTV to its fleet. This French flagged new vessel meets the market requirements. Its design ("Hybrid Ready") will reduce the vessel's carbon impact in line with AMS's environmental policy," emphasises Jean-Luc DESMARS, President of the LHD Group.

JLD VIRGINIE arrives in Brest

Principal Particulars________________________________________

Construction Aluminium Catamaran

Length overall 26.65 m

Breadth 9.00 m

Max. draught 1.97 m

Fuel 25 m3

Crew 3

Technicians 24

Container capacity 1 x 20’ or 2 x 10’ containers (foredeck) and 1 x 10’ container

(aft deck)

Propulsion system 2x main engines 1066 kW IMO TIER III

2x controllable pitch propellers

Class BV

Hybrid version (option) Battery packs, 2x e-motors, dedicated Power Management

System



About PIRIOU

________________________________________

Involved in shipbuilding and repair, PIRIOU specializes in producing vessels up to 120m with high added value through high-performance engineering and a global network of industrial sites in Europe, Africa and Asia. With over 600 ships built and delivered worldwide, PIRIOU provides bespoke solutions on a global scale and a complete range of standardized or customized vessels. PIRIOU also confirms its ability to innovate and contribute to reducing carbon emissions or marine transportation through integrating fuel cells, wind-powered merchant vessels and hybrid ships.

www.piriou.com

www.piriou.fr



About Atlantique Maritime Services

________________________________________

A subsidiary of the LHD Group, AMS has become a French maritime player within a few years, operating CTVs in offshore wind farms while maintaining its historical activities (barges towing, buoys and floating equipment installation, maritime works assistance, etc.). Decarbonization of maritime transport is also an issue the LHD Group intends to commit.

www.groupelhd.fr



www.lamanage.fr



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.