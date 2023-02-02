PIL Strengthens SEA Linkages with Thailand Philippines Straits Service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is pleased to introduce a new weekly direct service connecting the key ports of Thailand, Philippines and Singapore. The new service, known as Thailand Philippines Straits Service (TPS), will commence on 15 February 2023 from Manila, Philippines. It will be served by a consortium of vessels with an average capacity of 750 TEUs, jointly deployed by PIL and Iris Lines, Inc.

Mr. Surendran Mathilagath, General Manager, Intra-Asia Services, PIL, said, “The introduction of this new service is part of our ongoing drive to enhance our coverage in Asia. It also marks our dedication to strengthen our linkages with Asia’s numerous ports. By adding this new TPS service, we are providing a strong connection among the key Southeast Asian countries of Philippines, Thailand and Singapore. This would significantly raise our competitiveness in Asia, enabling us to offer competitive solutions and transit times within Southeast Asia, as well as to the rest of our global network. This is in line with PIL’s commitment to deliver connectivity and value to our customers worldwide.”

The ports of call for the TPS service are:

Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Singapore – Manila – Bangkok

