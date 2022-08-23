Phoenix & Supsalv Perfom Salvage of F/A-18E Super Hornet Aircraft

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. (Phoenix), under the direction of the U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), located and recovered a downed U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft in the Mediterranean Sea from a depth of approximately 9,500 feet. Working aboard the multi- purpose construction vessel (MPV) Everest, the Phoenix and SUPSALV team used the U.S. Navy’s Remotely Operated Vehicle “CURV 21” to attach specialized rigging and lift lines to the aircraft. The aircraft was lifted to the surface and hoisted aboard Everest.



Phoenix is an employee-owned, ISO 9001-2015 Management System certified marine services contractor providing manned and unmanned underwater solutions, engineering, and project management services to a diverse set of clients worldwide. Expertise is available from seven regional offices in the areas of wet and dry hyperbaric welding, Nondestructive Testing, (NDT), subsea engineering, conventional and atmospheric diving, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and ROV operations. Company capabilities are directed to underwater inspection, maintenance, and repair; deep ocean survey, search and recovery operations; submarine rescue; construction; subsea tieback; plug and abandonment; subsea mining; archaeological; and documentary projects.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.