Phoenix Announces Newest ABS Class a Wet Welding Approval

Phoenix International Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce our newest Class A Underwater Wet Weld Procedure, qualified to all positions groove and fillet by ABS. This procedure meets all requirements of American Welding Society D1.1 (Structural Welding Code – Steel) as well as D3.6 (Underwater Welding Code).



Diving Program Manager for Phoenix, Lance Shupe, commented on this achievement, "Developed at our new testing and training facility in Bayou Vista, LA, this latest certification complements our 53+ certified welding procedures already in place and reinforces our ability to collaborate with the various classifying societies to bring to our clients pre-qualified procedures that help reduce client costs.” Chris Williams, Vice President Manned Operations, added “Our diver/welder teams have done an outstanding job to continue to develop a range of permanent underwater welding solutions that anticipate the everchanging demands of working in the marine environment. He continued, “Today’s announcement solidifies our commitment to offering innovative underwater solutions that save our clients time and money by enabling their assets to continue working, while also maintaining our safety-first approach to everything we do.”

