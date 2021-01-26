Peninsula to Begin Physical Operations in Skaw

Peninsula today announces it will shortly begin physical bunker supply operations in Skaw. The latest addition further expands Peninsula’s global network and enhances the group’s ability to provide consistent quality and service through full control of its supply chain.

Skaw is a natural extension to Peninsula’s existing physical supply hubs across the Mediterranean and in Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam (ARA). Peninsula’s Global Head of Sales, Victor Morales, commented that “a significant proportion of Peninsula’s existing customer base lift bunkers in Skaw. With our reputation for customer focus and operational excellence we anticipate strong demand in the region and look forward to adding genuine value to our clients.”

Peninsula already boasts strong relationships with regional cargo suppliers and energy majors in the region. “Launching Skaw enables Peninsula to further strengthen these supply relationships and to offer increased flexibility and optionality to customers looking to refuel in Northern Europe. Strategically and operationally we see the move as a good fit for our global physical portfolio” added Alex Lyra, Peninsula’s Global Head of Supply & Trading.

Peninsula will initially operate two supply tankers in Skaw with a combined capacity of around 10,000 mt. Operations will be supported from storage in Gothenburg. ISO8217 compliant HSFO, VLSFO and LSGO will all be available from a go live date in February.

John A. Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula concluded: “As we continue to navigate the global pandemic and its impact, it’s our duty as a leading global supplier to support our customers where they need us and where we feel that we can provide a differentiated service. Expanding our regional supply network into Skaw is a great example of Peninsula seeking and finding client solutions which help them execute their bunker procurement strategy. 2021 will see further expansion for Peninsula, but we are very proud to enter Skaw and to bring our expertise to this exciting new market.”



