PEI TECH Announces Sales Representation of NSI

[By: PEI TECH]

In making the announcement, Managing Director Steven Putnam commented: “PEI is excited to be a part of the NSI team in expanding our fuel expertise and capabilities by providing global bunker supply solutions to our North American clientele."

Nautical Supply International Limited (NSI), United Kingdom based, was formed at the beginning of 2003 after identifying that, due to ongoing mergers and acquisitions within the bunkering industry, there was a need for a traditional – and importantly – independent, bunker broking company. NSI believes that a more flexible, intimate, and responsive company should be formed based on the time-honored principle of the brokering industry that ‘my word is my bond’. With nineteen years as a trusted industry leading broker, NSI offers a completely independent bunker broking service that combines over 150-years’ experience across multiple functions in the oil supply industry. NSI’s team of expert brokers utilizes accurate, real-time market knowledge which provides transparency to its clients, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Global supply in all major shipping ports.

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, PEI TECH LLC serves the global maritime, cruise, offshore oil & gas, government services and power generation industries providing expertise in marine fuels and sustainable fuel treatment technology in representing Aderco Smart Solutions fuel additives and Nautical Supply International global bunkering services. PEI works in close co-operation with its clientele, acting on and behalf of its principals, to meet operational and environmental goals and challenges by improving asset efficiency, reliability, emissions, regulatory compliance, and overall bottom-line performance.

NSI Business Director Paul Harty commented “It is a pleasure to be working with the PEI team. We look forward to developing the business together and to offering our global service through PEI’s extensive and long-standing network of partners”.

