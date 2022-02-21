Partnerships Fuel Hydrogen Focus at Nor-Shipping 2022

Leading global stakeholders in the hydrogen value chain will gather at Nor-Shipping 2022 for a conference dedicated to assessing, demystifying and enabling developments within the maritime field. Organised by Ocean Hyway Cluster, a specialist Norwegian trade body, The Maritime Hydrogen Conference will discuss collaboration, infrastructure demands and technology in an effort to share knowledge and support progress. The conference takes place on 6 April in Nor-Shipping’s Blue Economy Hall in Lillestrøm, Norway.

Big picture insights

“This conference is about working together to unlock collective industry benefits,” comments Maria Brandsøy, Business Opportunity Manager, Ocean Hyway Cluster. “Hydrogen has huge potential for maritime, but it can be challenging to see the ‘big picture’ and determine the optimal path forwards. We need to look at many different areas in parallel, working in partnerships across the industry, and beyond, to innovate, mitigate risk and develop the necessary technology and infrastructure.

“No one can do this in isolation. That’s why initiatives like this are so crucial – providing access to unique insights from pioneering people and companies, building networks and helping deliver answers to the big future fuel questions. We’re thrilled to have so many leading names involved and are looking forward to some interesting, exciting and truly valuable discussions at Nor-Shipping 2022.”

Industry leaders

The conference is split into three main sessions looking at partnership-based models, infrastructure (from both a shipowner and energy supplier perspective) and an analysis of internal combustion engines versus fuel cells. The programme runs from 11.30, with an informal drinks and networking session rounding the day off between 16.00 and 17.00.

Speakers and panelists include Knut Nyborg, CEO, Aker Clean Hydrogen, Torben Norgaard, Head of Energy and Fuels, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Christian Berg, Director Bunkering Market, Yara Clean Ammonia, Maria Bos, CEO, Plug, Gitte Gaard Talmo, CEO, Eidesvik, Jørgen Kopperstad, VP Maritime Opportunities, Saga Pure, Ronny Haufe, CEO, CCB Energy Holding, and many more.

Nerendra Pal, Director of Hydrogen Technology at San Francisco based Hornblower, will also be among the keynote speakers, sharing his experience in designing and building Sea Change, the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell ferry.

Driving progress

“This is a unique conference that fits perfectly with the aim of showcasing sustainable ocean business development,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Director. “The fact we can now run this physically, and safely, with no restrictions on numbers or social distancing requirements, will provide a perfect arena for stakeholders to meet and form the relationships that will be crucial in driving the progress we need to see for a sustainable future. I’m sure the atmosphere and energy here, and throughout Nor-Shipping, is going to be truly inspiring.”

Nor-Shipping 2022 runs from 4-7 April. Highlights include 22,000 sq. m of exhibition halls in Lillestrøm, the Ocean Leadership Conference, Blue Talks, technical seminars, the International Ship Autonomy and Sustainability Summit, a broad spectrum of partner events, and a lively industry social scene in Oslo, based around the After Work at Aker Brygge in the city centre.

