Parlevliet & Van der Plas Group Addresses Fisheries' Connectivity Needs

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, and Parlevliet & van der Plas (PP) Group have signed an agreement to install Inmarsat NexusWave on 12 PP Group factory trawlers. NexusWave will serve evolving crew and operational connectivity needs across PP Group’s entire fleet of fish processing vessels.

Providing unlimited data and global coverage, Inmarsat’s NexusWave will empower PP Group crew members to keep in touch with family and friends wherever the vessels are operating. The fully managed, bonded connectivity service also features secure-by-design infrastructure and segregated networks. This is designed to enable crew to access the internet and social networks with minimal cybersecurity risk and no impact on business-critical communications.

In addition to enhancing crew welfare and strengthening cybersecurity, PP Group’s connectivity upgrade is designed to meet the upcoming fisheries monitoring requirements that will soon apply to additional territories. For instance, from Q1 2026, large trawlers operating in Scottish waters are required to provide CCTV footage of their activities to ensure sustainable and responsible fishing practices. NexusWave will facilitate PP Group’s future compliance thanks to its exceptional aggregated speeds, with recent real-world tests demonstrating download speeds up to 330–340 megabits per second, and upload speeds up to 70–80 Mbps.

Peter Remmelzwaal, IT Director, PP Group, said: “As our operational requirements evolve in line with regulations, we increasingly rely on secure, reliable and high-speed connectivity – and NexusWave’s impressive speeds will facilitate our compliance with government legislations. At the same time, our commitment to crew welfare remains steadfast, and the ability of NexusWave to provide personnel with unlimited data while they serve at sea is a significant advantage.”

Cas Stoop, Sales Manager, Inmarsat Maritime, commented: “PP Group puts crew at the heart of its operations, and this is perfectly demonstrated by its decision to install NexusWave across its fleet, providing home-like internet experience for crew. Moreover, thanks to its high speeds, global coverage, and built-in enterprise-grade cybersecurity, NexusWave provides the connected confidence that companies like PP Group require as their operations and compliancy requirements become more complex.”

NexusWave is designed to meet the evolving needs of Inmarsat’s customers and will be enhanced with the integration of the next-generation ultra-high capacity ViaSat-3 Ka-band network. This will even further boost aggregated upload and download speeds.