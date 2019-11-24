Palumbo Shipyards Leads in Green Solutions Retrofit Projects

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-24 18:45:13

Palumbo Shipyards had a busy start of the second half of the year with scrubber and ballast water management (BWM) system retrofits becoming the most prominent activity. The Group is developing unparalleled experience in such projects in Mediterranean area.

The Group is now running four yards focused on commercial vessels maintenance and repair: Naples (Italy), Messina (Italy), La Valletta (Malta), Victor Lenak Rijeka (Croatia) offering several dry-docking solutions up to VLCC size and specialized workshops. Yards are also fully equipped in order to offer support for engine & auxiliary maintenance works on vessels calling for repair at the yards, during anchorage and in voyage.

Boasting the largest yards network in the Mediterranean area, Palumbo Shipyards built a strong track record of safe, quality and timely project executions to satisfy its clients’ need as well as manage some of the most complex repair and refit projects. With its proven track record, Palumbo Shipyards has secured vessel repair and retrofit projects from various international shipowners and ship managers for a wide range of vessel type, including Cruise vessels, Ro Ro Pax, tankers, military and many others.

Drydocking and general repairs remains the Group's core business, however the yard observed strong demand from the market for the installation of scrubbers to be in compliance with the new IMO regulations that will be enforced soon. Palumbo Shipyards completed these mainly at its Malta and Rijeka facilities, and projects included scrubber installations a series of RoPax vessels belonging to Grimaldi (Minoan Lines) and Adria Ferries. The remainder of the vessels are already contracted for a similar program of retrofits later this year and throughout 2020. This includes the already acquired Corsica Linea vessels.

The Group keep also a strong focus on the cruise vessel market having carried out an extensive refit project on Silversea’s Silver Shadow and three Marella Cruises vessels – Marella Celebration, Marella Discovery and Marella Dream due to their technical stops within October 2019 and February 2020.

Viktor Lenac Shipyard keeps up with its military program and continues its good relationship with United States Navy as it performed some repairs with a riding crew on multiple vessels in the Mediterranean and North Europe Area. Currently the Group is expecting two long term projects in the yard with a Pathfinder class oceanographic survey ship and a Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel, while a Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship called the yard few months ago for various maintenance works.

While Malta and Rijeka’s facilities keep a main focus on green systems retrofits, Messina Shipyard kept her good track record with loyal RoPax owners with vessels in central / south Italy (including scrubber installation onboard two Grimaldi Ropax vessels). Naples Shipyard took care of the extensive fire damages onboard Grimaldi’s Grande Europa which will complete dock repairs in Messina.

Palumbo Naples is also nowadays involved on a very demanding super yacht elongation project.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.