PALFINGER: Offshore Platforms Fit for the Future

PALFINGER MARINE @ Al-Shaheen Platform

In 2021, PALFINGER MARINE was commissioned with the fabrication and maintenance (F&M) of one of the world’s largest oil fields, the Al-Shaheen in Qatar. The contract has recently been extended for two more years and will further expand the company’s market presence in the Arab economic area.

Salzburg, Austria on March 28, 2023

More than 100 million barrels of crude oil per year, 33 platforms, and 20 pipelines make Al-Shaheen on the north coast of Qatar one of the largest and highest-yield oil fields in the world. The field, which will be operated until 2042, is located 80 kilometers north of Doha in the Arabian Gulf and covers 45 percent of Qatar’s total production volume. Offshore conditions and ongoing operations necessitate intensive and thorough maintenance of the oil platforms – which is where PALFINGER MARINE comes into play.

Rope Technology Pioneer Part of PALFINGER

As part of the F&M contract in Qatar, PALFINGER is offering an essential service for the industry: rope access. Following the acquisition of the industrial service specialist, Megarme, in 2019, PALFINGER has expanded its service portfolio and has over 300 employees at the Dubai (UAE) and Qatar sites. “With the help of our expertise in rope access, PALFINGER reaches unprecedented heights and repeatedly creates successful synergies thanks to strategic acquisitions. This contract shows the capability of PALFINGER to deliver high volume contracts safely, and efficiently and serves as important proof of our strong presence in the Middle East,” emphasizes Gunther Fleck, Vice President Sales & Service Region Marine at PALFINGER.

The Largest Order of its Kind

This F&M project is the largest service contract for PALFINGER MARINE since 2019. The F&M services provided to the offshore platforms include preparation for inspecting pipes and metalwork on the oil platform, as well as repairing components subject to corrosion and repainting them. Large teams in excess of about 150 technicians will ensure a successful completion of this project.

