Pacific Northwest Prepares for Increased Superyacht Traffic

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-29 13:38:58

Superyachts and their owners, captains, and crews will be heading to the Pacific Ocean starting next year to be in proximity to a triumvirate of upcoming international sporting events – the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the America’s Cup in New Zealand, and the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Over the course of 20 months starting in 2020, Pacific Rim countries will host:

• Tokyo Olympics – starting July 24, 2020

• 36th America’s Cup – starting March 6, 2021

• Beijing Olympics – starting February 4, 2022

The Pacific Northwest is the ideal destination for superyachts looking for breathtaking cruising waters between events, as well as availability to the region’s expert maritime craftsman and specialized superyacht facilities. The Puget Sound’s exceptional 1,332 miles of coastline, British Columbia’s multitude of picturesque islands and inlets, and 500 miles of pristine Inside Passage waters on the way to Alaska are all within easy reach. Access to the urban hubs of Vancouver BC and Seattle, as well as numerous island ports and historic sites, make the waters of the Pacific Northwest some of the most varied and accommodating in the Pacific.

In preparation for the upcoming Pacific Rim events, members of Superyacht Northwest are completing infrastructure upgrades to accommodate increased traffic. For example, the Elliott Bay Marina in Seattle, only three miles from the heart of downtown, is replacing its superyacht moorage with state-of-the-art superyacht docks and power centers. For superyacht haul-outs, the Port of Port Angeles has completed construction of a $2 million wash-down facility that can handle vessels up to 165 feet in length. And on the north shore of Lake Union, recently completed docks at Emerald Landing are capable of mooring and providing luxury support for superyachts ranging from 80-360 feet.

The Pacific Northwest is famously home to the Pacific fishing fleet. These single-screw vessels ply some of the harshest waters on earth in search of seafood for the tables of millions of people worldwide. When these ships need repairs, they come to the Pacific Northwest and the region’s 8,000-plus maritime craftsman and service professionals, who are equally adept at servicing superyachts. Many of these superyacht services are accessible on the freshwater waterways of Seattle, through the Ballard Locks.

