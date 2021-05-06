OT Cybersecurity: How to Evolve Faster Than Cyber Criminals

By The Maritime Executive 05-06-2021 08:32:44

May 26, 2021 | 10:00 am CDT Presented by Dennis Hackney

WEBINAR OVERVIEW

Does your in-house cybersecurity team have the bandwidth, experience and equipment to protect your organization against fast-paced cyber criminals? As hackers gain momentum in the Operational Technology (OT) environment, knowing how to manage your unique cyber risk requires expertise in industrial cybersecurity and in-depth knowledge of how your operational networks and systems work.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss what your organization needs to know about cybersecurity, how you can gain visibility and control over your OT and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and the benefit of working with a managed service provider (MSP).

What We Cover:

Current industry perspectives on cybersecurity

How to invest in cost-effective OT expertise for your organization

The advantages of Remote Monitoring and Managed Services

