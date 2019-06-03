OSM Maritime Launches of OSM ON from Singapore Operations Center

Leading ship management company OSM Maritime has launched a portfolio of ‘industry first services’ with the introduction of OSM ON. The new product will be offered to a customer base that not only includes owners, but also insurance companies, financial institutions and brokers. It utilises the company’s recently opened Maritime Operations Center in Singapore – which digitally connects all vessels under OSM management, and all activities with real-time visibility and transparency – to provide 24/7 response and risk management support services. OSM believes that this will be a game changer for the maritime industry by combining first-hand professional expertise with state-of-the-art technology.

Adding value

OSM Maritime opened the doors to its operations center in 2018. Since that point it has been busy tailoring a range of analytics applications and services to provide enhanced value and insights for key decision makers within its growing global client base.

OSM ON is part of that development, explains Bjoern Sprotte, COO & President at OSM Maritime.

He comments: “From the outset the center has offered ‘always on’ fleet and business support services, but – together with tech start-ups - we’ve looked at finding new ways to fully unlock the value of the data we gather for the benefit of our customers, in the context of the unique industry experience and expertise OSM is built upon. OSM ON is a product of that drive.”

Safety and efficiency

“Over the past six months we’ve been trialling the service on ships under full technical management, and the results have exceeded our expectations. What we have is a truly effective way of monitoring and supporting operations of our crew on individual vessels. Moreover we have seen the real benefits of looking at entire fleets and providing a new level of enhanced safety. With our competent staff, the center operates as a point of contact and as a professional response team for emergencies and unforeseen incidents, while providing businesses with the insights and transparency to support decision making.

“Furthermore, we can help with regulatory compliance, giving notification of special requirements when entering specific areas and, more broadly, through emission control and fuel efficiency monitoring. What we have is a fully rounded proposition, both operationally and commercially, for a diverse group of customers to add an unprecedented level of comfort to their risk management.”

On-going development

OSM has now completed the initial phase and is opening OSM ON for selected new clients. It is not, however, the end of the development road, with Sprotte quick to add that services will be tailored to customer requirements and new solutions may be co-developed and added to the package.

“We pride ourselves on delivering according to individual needs,” he says, “putting people first and understanding each customer’s segment, vessel, and business objectives. In that sense we work as partners rather than simple suppliers, adding value wherever possible. As an example of this we are already working to develop additional OSM ON services to meet the specific needs of offshore and shuttle tanker customers.

“We are committed to delivering the ‘future of ship management’ and to achieve that we never stand still. OSM ON is living proof of that ambition.”

Leading the way

The Operations Center is the heart of OSM Maritime’s global Operations and Technical Management function, as well as the company’s innovation epicentre. It works as a hub for connected customer crews, vessels, fleets and businesses, offering support through data management and reporting, descriptive analytics, and predictive model optimization, for enhanced real-time, and long-term, operational and commercial decision making.

OSM Maritime is a global market leader for third party ship management within the Offshore and Maritime Industries. The firm currently boasts a fleet of over 500 vessels, a pool of more than 11,000 expert crewmembers and operations all over the world.

