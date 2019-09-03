Orolia, Telko Parter on First ECDIS with Navigational Cybersecurity

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-03 21:57:00

Orolia and Telko are collaborating to create the world’s first ECDIS solution that can detect and mitigate cyber-attacks on navigation systems on vessels. Together, they will showcase this new functionality on Telkos’ TECDIS system, with the addition of Orolia’s SecureSync Maritime Navigation Protection System (M-SecureSync), at this year’s Donso event in Sweden.

As the 2021 deadline for the International Maritime Organisation’s ‘Maritime Cyber Risk Management in Safety Management Systems’ mandate draws nearer, it is important that the entire vessel management ecosystem, from port coordination to critical bridge systems, includes protection of navigation. This is done by verifying the source and validity of position and timing data, as well as mitigating false data.

Orolia’s M-SecureSync employs various technologies to detect and resist GNSS jamming and spoofing attacks and alert the bridge to potential discrepancies in the navigation signals. It offers multi-layered protection that will be integrated into Telko’s TECDIS, Telko Electronic Chart Display and Information System. The system adds to existing GNSS reliability information by warning the user of compromised data by providing the current GNSS jamming and spoofing detection state, showing either “No interference”, ”Jamming detected”, ”Spoofing detected” or ”Jamming and Spoofing” and stores it for later analysis.

Martin Ekholm, Vice President Sales, Telko International AB explains, “We are excited to bring the first ECDIS system with navigation cyber security functionality to our customers, this means that they can rely on their critical GNSS signals for safer navigation. Telko has been supporting Navigation Systems for the North Sea fleet for the last 25 years, with more than 6,000 installations.”

“Cyber-attacks can come in many guises and as the threats become increasingly sophisticated, poor cyber security could compromise commercial vessels’ safety through interference with navigation accuracy,” said Chris Loizou, Vice President Maritime Business Line at Orolia. “We are dedicated to product innovation and developing state-of-the-art technologies, and through this collaboration with Telko we will continue to keep people safe while navigating the world’s waterways with the world’s first ECDIS with Navigation Cyber Security functionality.”

