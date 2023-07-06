Opening New AEGIR-Marine Office in Turkey

Team AEGIR-Marine Turkey

[By: AEGIR-Marine]

Leading marine services company AEGIR-Marine has stationed seven service engineers in Türkiye. The company, which provides a wide range of parts and services for stern tube seals, (bow) thrusters, CPP's and azimuth thrusters, has expanded its global reach to better serve its customers in the region.



The decision to open the office in Türkiye was made to better serve customers in the region and reduce the need for flights from the Netherlands. With a local presence, AEGIR-Marine can provide faster and more efficient service to customers in the region. By reducing the number of flights required for service work, the company is also able to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future.



The new office is located in Pendik Istanbal, opposite the shipyards in Tuzla area. AEGIR-Marine has invested heavily in the office to ensure that it is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly trained professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of service to customers. We have seven experienced Service Engineers stationed in the new office.



"We are excited to open our newest setup in Türkiye and expand our global reach," said Jaap de Lange, CEO of AEGIR-Marine. "Our goal is to be closer to our customers and provide them with the best possible service. We believe that by opening an office in Türkiye, we can better serve our customers in the region and provide them with faster, more efficient service."



AEGIR-Marine has a reputation for providing high-quality parts and services for stern tube seals, (bow) thrusters, CPP's and azimuth thrusters. With the opening of the new office in Türkiye, the company is now even better equipped to meet the needs of its customers in the region and provide them with the support they need to keep their vessels running smoothly. For more information about AEGIR-Marine and its services, please visit the company's website at www.aegirmarine.com.

