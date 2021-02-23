OneOcean Goes the Distance for Seafarers

OneOcean joined other participants in pledging to cover a minimum distance of 10km per person by either walking, jogging, cycling or swimming. By The Maritime Executive 02-23-2021 10:34:41

OneOcean, the world’s largest provider of voyage solutions for the maritime industry, is proud to have taken part in a recent Heroes at Sea fundraising initiative. As a Gold-level sponsor of the ‘Walk, Jog, Cycle & Swim for our HEROES at Sea’ event, OneOcean joined other participants in pledging to cover a minimum distance of 10km per person by either walking, jogging, cycling or swimming.

The event, organised by The Singapore Nautical Institute and The World Maritime Heritage Society on behalf of the Mission to Seafarers charity, saw OneOcean covering the furthest distance in the Corporate category; an impressive 2,808km. OneOcean’s involvement also saw the firm putting forward the largest number of participants from a single corporate partner, contributing to a total combined distance covered of 82,808km. This figure is more than double the original target of 40,000km, which represented a global circumnavigation.

The Mission to Seafarers was set up to provide practical and emotional support for vessel crews the world over, and its services have never been more valuable than at present. Global travel restrictions and lockdown measures have effectively stranded large numbers of crew members at sea for months beyond their contracts. At least 90% of monies raised by the ‘Walk, Jog, Cycle & Swim for our HEROES at Sea’ event will go towards services, supplies and gifts to enhance the welfare of these seafarers.

“It was such a pleasure to be among the sponsors for this commendable charity event,” says Martin Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of OneOcean. “We would like to thank the seafarers who have kept essential trade routes open despite the challenging circumstances. As an organisation this event provided us with an opportunity to contribute to the ongoing welfare needs of those working in maritime. I would like to thank all our hard-working colleagues within the industry who took part in the fundraiser, especially the team at OneOcean who took part in this initiative.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.