Onboard Maritime Partners Up with South Shields Marine School

[By: Onboard Maritime]

Onboard Maritime (OM) has partnered with South Shields Marine School, part of South Tyneside College, to support their students through every stage of their training and create career progression pathways for senior officers through the integration of both shore-based and digital education programmes.



It is the first collaboration of its sort, which brings together a world-renowned centre of excellence for maritime and training in South Shields Marine School and the innovative approach to digital education offered by Onboard Maritime which has been recognised within the UK and globally.



The Cadet Development Programme, designed by Onboard Maritime, creates a seamless, integrated process between the college, training providers, and sponsoring companies whilst providing efficient and effective digital learning and support to the cadet.



The ‘Second Certificate Pathway’ offers maritime professionals studying for their Chief Mate MCA SQA exams the opportunity to study flexibly by undertaking the Onboard Maritime fully supported online programme, before attending South Shields Marine School for a focussed period of study and the opportunity to complete any ancillary courses they require.



Angus Ferguson, CEO and Founder of Onboard Maritime said: “We’re delighted to be part of this innovative partnership with South Shields Marine School, inspiring people to pursue a maritime career in an engaging and flexible way.”



Simon Ashton, Principle of South Shields Marine School, said: “This partnership is another step on the journey to deliver against the principles of the Maritime 2050 report, keeping pace with rapidly changing technologies whilst consistently improving accessibility and removing barriers to training. Onboard Maritime enable us to enhance our student offering to provide efficient and effective digital learning and support.”



The partnership between Onboard Maritime and South Shields Marine School brings digital learning possibilities to the forefront whilst continuing to adapt traditional methods through a hybrid learning approach. It will help to transform the industry learning standards for cadets and young people considering a maritime career.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.