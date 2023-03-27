Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 win Scottish Floating Wind Lease

Salamander, a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation

Salamander, a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, is pleased to have been offered an exclusivity agreement as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

The 100 MW Salamander floating offshore wind project, located 35km off Peterhead, is designed to provide Scotland and its supply chain with an early opportunity to deliver floating offshore wind ahead of the larger-scale ScotWind buildout. With gigawatts of floating wind buildout expected in Scotland and the UK over the next decade, Salamander will be a valuable stepping-stone to ensure local supply chains are ready and able to take full advantage of this opportunity. Salamander will demonstrate a package of innovative technologies at a commercial scale, readying them for rollout in utility-scale projects such as the ScotWind leases. These technologies will ensure that floating offshore wind energy is deliverable, affordable for consumers, and contributes value to local industry and business.

The INTOG round was split into two pots – one for smaller-scale innovation projects of 100 MW or less and one for larger projects linked to oil and gas infrastructure. Salamander was successful in the innovation route.

Huw Bell, Salamander Project Director, said: “This opportunity through INTOG will allow us to progress the project, which will play a significant role in how the industry delivers floating wind going forward and help the Scottish supply chain to ramp up activities for the local and international market.

“We expect our approach to supporting the floating wind industry in the same way that fixed offshore wind successfully reduced costs over the last ten years. De-risking floating wind technologies for future commercial projects will allow Scotland to maximize the financial benefit of its strong offshore wind resource and generate long-term jobs for local communities.”

Salamander is currently undergoing an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The project has submitted its EIA Scoping Report to Marine Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council, who have passed it to statutory and non-statutory consultees for their review and responses to the proposed project and scope of the EIA. The project has a grid connection agreement with the National Grid to deliver the project by 2030 and contribute to the UK’s 5GW floating wind target.

Gabriel Davies, Head of Floating Wind at Ørsted, said: “Salamander is a stepping-stone project designed to stimulate and support innovative, renewable supply chains in Scotland, maximising opportunities to support renewables around the world. With floating wind on the cusp of industrialisation, Salamander will play a crucial role in bringing down costs and accelerating the technology’s full-scale commercial deployment.”



Duncan Clark, Head of Ørsted UK and Ireland, said: "This award comes a year after we successfully secured the 1 GW Stromar floating lease in the Scotwind lease round and marks another major milestone in pursuit of our global floating wind strategy. Alongside our Stromar project, the pair form a complementary floating offshore development portfolio in Scotland.”

About Salamander Floating Offshore Wind

The 100MW Salamander floating wind project, a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, will majorly contribute to ensuring the UK government’s target of delivering 5GW of operational floating offshore wind by 2030 is both achievable and to the maximum benefit of public and private stakeholders. The pioneering project, located 35km off Peterhead on the East Coast of Scotland, is designed to provide the Scottish supply chain with an early capacity development opportunity, enabling it to play a much greater role in subsequent large-scale floating offshore wind buildout. The project will deploy innovative and cutting-edge floating offshore wind technologies to support the cost reduction and learning journey needed for the commercial deployment of floating offshore wind.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Globally, Ørsted is the market leader in offshore wind and it is constructing the world’s biggest offshore wind farms off the UK’s East Coast. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A-List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people, including over 1,100 in the UK. Visit orsted.co.uk or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter

About Simply Blue Group

Simply Blue Group, headquartered in Cork, Ireland, is a leading blue economy developer focused on replacing fossil fuels with clean ocean energy. It develops pioneering blue economy projects – floating offshore wind, e-Fuels, wave energy and low-impact aquaculture – all in harmony with the oceans. The company has a pipeline of over 10GW of floating offshore wind projects across the globe.

Simply Blue Group is committed to creating new economic opportunities for coastal communities, and developing projects that co-exist with sustainable fisheries and marine conservation.

With a passionate team of over 100 people, Simply Blue Group has offices in Cork, Dublin, Newquay, Pembrokeshire, Edinburgh, Hamburg, Bilbao, Oregon, and Nova Scotia.

To find out more about our blue economy projects, please visit www.simplybluegroup.com

