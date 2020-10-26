Ocean Technologies Group Collaboration Promotes Benefits of Using PMS

By The Maritime Executive 10-26-2020 10:51:01

Tero Marine and Maritime Training Services, both part of global learning and operational technology innovator, Ocean Technologies Group, have collaborated on a project to promote the benefits to ship operators of using a software developed Planned Maintenance System (PMS).

The e-learning module, freely available on all Ocean platforms, outlines the advantages of using a PMS software suite to digitally manage all aspects of a vessel’s maintenance procedures and documentation.

Using screenshots from the maintenance module of Tero Marine’s TM Master as a working example, the module illustrates how using a software based PMS as compared with its manual equivalent, is much more efficient and less time consuming, leading to fewer mistakes with lower risks and costs.

“This joint initiative is an excellent example of how our different group companies can combine their contrasting knowledge, skills and expertise.

With so many customers considering implementing PMS tools, we thought it would be useful to create an informative resource. It shows both those onboard and in the office the benefit of using an interconnected software system that details all the aspects required to perform a maintenance job successfully and safely, from component lists and inventory control to detailed job descriptions and drawings,” said Raal Harris, Creative Director, Ocean Technologies Group.

“Our customers will benefit from these kind of cross-company collaborations as we work more closely together as a group to refine, improve and launch new products and services to help seafarers, ship operators and shore-based teams build their skills and work more efficiently,” he continued.

The PMS presentation is available to view and download at the Maritime Training Services company website.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.