NSSLGlobal Communications Supporting Royal Navy Team HMS OARDACIOUS

27 October 2022 — NSSLGlobal today announced its Gold sponsorship of the HMS OARDACIOUS rowing team as they take part in the world’s toughest ocean-rowing race - the 2022 Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge. Providing critical connectivity services, airtime, equipment and essential support NSSLGlobal will enable the crew to remain in contact with their on land support team, families and also access daily essential meteorological reports as they row 3,000 miles across the North Atlantic. As one of the original sponsors from 2019, NSSLGlobal is privileged to continue its support of the team’s values and mission in championing and raising vital funds for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) and inspiring the next generation through their STEM education outreach programme whilst also highlighting mental health.

The four Royal Navy submariners HMS OARDACIOUS team first competed in the charity race in 2019, raising over £100,000 in support of mental health initiatives. This year’s line-up is Lieutenant Commander Callum Fraser, Lieutenant Commander Hugo Mitchell-Heggs (both for a second time!), Lieutenant Commander Tom Hutchinson, and Petty Officer Jon Norfolk.

The race begins in early December 2022, with teams setting off from La Gomera on their voyage across the Atlantic Ocean to their final destination of Antigua. The 3,000-mile voyage takes place over approximately 40 days, putting those taking part under extreme physical and mental pressure. In 2019 the team completed the event in 37 days, as the fastest military team.

That means access to 24/7 technical, weather, GPS and medical support is vital. NSSLGlobal will follow the team’s progress and will remain in contact with the crew on board but with their land support.

Having connectivity is key to the crew for weather, navigation and positioning, safety and welfare. NSSLGlobal has experience working with maritime users and specifically the HMS OARDACIOUS crew, and are able to bring a personal touch and dedicated support to the crew so they can compete whilst staying connected with friends and families whilst helping raise funds for these vital charities.

“Supporting Hugo, Callum, Tom and Jon on the Atlantic Challenge is a privilege for NSSLGlobal. People who will push themselves beyond their endurance limits, across thousands of kilometres and long dangerous nights in freezing seas to raise funds and awareness for some incredibly worthwhile causes. With many of the NSSLGlobal team coming from the armed forces, including myself, we fully understand how vital the work of the RNRMC is in providing wellbeing support to serving personnel, veterans, and their families, and we are proud to provide the communications support to the team” said Neil Fraser, Director of Defence and Space Programmes.

“We are delighted that NSSLGlobal has come on board as our Communications Sponsor. It takes a huge burden off our shoulders as we have confidence that they will provide quality communications, with the technology, equipment and airtime. From past experience we know they are genuinely concerned for our safety and wellbeing and that our families will be reassured seeing pictures of us enjoying our endless packets of dried food!” commented Lt Cdr Hugo Mitchell- Heggs.

To find out more about the team and to donate, please visit their website: https://www.hmsoardacious.com/

For more information on NSSLGlobal visit www.nsslglobal.com

