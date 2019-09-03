NSSLGlobal Appoints Staffan Iveberg as Chief Technology Officer

Staffan Iveberg

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-03 17:24:49

Award-winning global satcom and IT solutions provider NSSLGlobal has announced the appointment of Staffan Iveberg as Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Iveberg will work alongside the NSSLGlobal leadership team to roll out the company’s technology roadmap and bolster its R&D division as it continues to forge a reputation as an engineering powerhouse.

Iveberg brings over 20 years’ experience to this role, having held various senior R&D and business positions within the wireless and high-tech industries. Prior to joining NSSLGlobal, Iveberg was CTO of Cobham SATCOM, where he was responsible for the company’s product and technology roadmap and strategy as well as leading the global R&D organization.

Sally-Anne Ray, Group CEO of NSSLGlobal, comments: “The appointment of Staffan comes at a critical time for us as we continue to expand our R&D division and develop industry-leading engineering solutions for our existing and future customers across our core markets. Staffan has been pivotal in helping several businesses such as Cobham deliver outstanding product innovation, and with his wealth of experience, he is just the person to take our roadmap and strategy forward. We’re evolving as a company and we know our customers look to us to keep ahead of the game with innovative solutions.”

Iveberg adds: “Having followed NSSLGlobal’s transformation from a satellite communications provider to an agile engineering and technology house over the years, I am excited at the prospect of joining NSSLGlobal at a period of growth. As Chief Technology Officer I’m looking forward to helping shape and develop its product portfolio and roadmap to meet the needs of its customers.”

