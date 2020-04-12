Norstar Ship Management Appoints New Managing Director

Singapore-based manager Norstar Ship Management (NSM) has appointed Dr Lars Grünitz as its new Managing Director.

The appointment marks the next phase of Norstar’s development as an integrated ship management company and owner with a renewed emphasis on a portfolio of third-party technical management services for other owners and partners in the industry.

Norstar Shipping (Asia) Managing Director Tom Bonehill said: “We feel confident that Lars possesses the right mix of maritime industry experience, management and leadership skills to take Norstar forward into our next phase of development.”

Lars holds a doctoral degree in Naval Architecture and started his career in building naval submarines before moving into various technical and commercial leadership roles with Germanischer Lloyd in Europe and Asia. He was previously Managing Director for Thome Ship Management in Thailand where he managed tankers and offshore vessels on time charter for various oil majors. He has spent his last five years as Head of Vessel Management and Process improvement for Berge Bulk where he focused on driving down vessel running cost while improving the quality and performance of the fleet.

Tom Bonehill added: “With Lars’ appointment we will continue our focus on engaging with strategic partners in our different areas of activity across the Group. We have always seen NSM as a unique platform with an owner’s approach to ship management. Our technical management is a resource to be shared with partners in the industry with an absolute focus on safety and the control of cost and quality. Lars will also work closely with the Norstar Japan office’s representative Ken Hasui to develop the Group’s business in that market.

“ Whilst our focus has been on tanker management we will now look to diversify into the management of other ship types including dry cargo where we see increased regulation more in line with the tanker market which has been heavily regulated for many years now.”

NSM manages tankers on time charter to oil majors and is looking to replicate the same standards in other sectors as it diversifies its managed fleet, he added.

Lars Grünitz said: “When I got the opportunity to take on this role, I was very excited as I could fully identify myself with our philosophy of an owner’s approach to ship management. I am proud to join and lead such an experienced and dynamic team. My focus to bring Norstar forward will be on continuing to deliver high-quality ship management at a competitive cost while driving a behavior-based safety and performance culture.”

