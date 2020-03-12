Nor-Shipping Strengthens Management Team with Höegh LNG’s Algaard

By The Maritime Executive 03-09-2020 10:25:00

Nor-Shipping is demonstrating its ambition to build on the success of last year’s ‘Your Arena For Ocean Solutions’ with the recruitment of Karen Algaard in the newly created position of Director Nor-Shipping Operations and Strategy. Algaard, who moves from Höegh LNG, where she was Head of Contract Management and Controlling, will now work alongside Per Martin Tanggaard, who assumes the title of Director Nor-Shipping External Relations. The move allows Tanggaard to focus on building Nor-Shipping’s standing and influence within the marketplace, while Algaard takes on both long-term strategic planning and day-to-day business management.

Nor-Shipping 2019 was the most successful in the event week’s over 50-year history. Participant numbers at the Lillestrøm exhibition halls and Oslo-based activities were up 34% compared to 2017, with around 50,000 visitors from around the world. Tanggaard says he and the team are now committed to consolidating those gains, with Algaard’s arrival a key building block in that process.

Raising the bar

“With our refocus on sustainable business success within the ocean space, and the enthusiasm of all our stakeholders in engaging with that concept, Nor-Shipping 2019 set the bar to an all-time high,” Tanggaard states. “Of course, the challenge we now face is to raise it once again and to achieve that, delivering the utmost value for all our exhibitors, participants and society itself, we need to have the best possible people. Karen fits that mould perfectly.”

He continues: “In 2021 we have a mission to showcase the #ACTION industry is taking to achieve business and environmental impact, in part celebrating those bold enough to work in new ways, with new people, to achieve ambitions. That’s what we need to do too. Although it may seem like Nor-Shipping 2021 is far in the future we’re already working flat out to ensure we get the exhibition format and activity programme that our audience needs. Karen will help manage, prioritise and steer those efforts for the long-term, taking on a new role that is pivotal for future Nor-Shippings. This is a hugely positive development for our senior management capabilities. It’s great to have her on board.”

Dynamic developments

Algaard boasts fifteen years of commercial experience within the maritime business community, having spent four and a half years at Höegh LNG, originally as Senior Commercial Manager, and enjoyed tenures at BW Gas, Yara, Koch Supply and Trading in Geneva, Switzerland, and BW Shipping in Singapore.

She notes: “Nor-Shipping has always enjoyed an excellent reputation within shipping, and I think it’s been ahead of the curve in refining its proposition to meet the changing needs of both industry and society. That has paid huge dividends in terms of its reach and impact.

“The opportunity to play a key role in building on that momentum, while helping manage such a strong team and develop the business, operations and strategy, was too good to pass by. With my proven commercial maritime experience and understanding I hope to be a strong asset for the organisation, helping us connect with our customers even more and meet the demands of an ever-evolving industry. I can’t wait to get started.”

Future focus

Nor-Shipping 2021 takes place at the 22,500 sq. m Norges Varemesse exhibition space in Lillestrøm and at a variety of venues across nearby Oslo from 1-4 June 2021. In addition to the #ACTION theme, the next Nor-Shipping will once again feature the Blue Economy Hall - showcasing new ocean innovation, competency and sustainable business opportunities – as well as five main themed industry halls.

A host of networking, knowledge sharing and social events are now being lined up for the busy week, ensuring that there’s something for everyone in Nor-Shipping’s diverse audience group (in 2019 participants were welcomed from over 85 countries, with exhibitors representing 47 different nationalities).

Two thirds of the available exhibition space for 2021 has already been booked.

