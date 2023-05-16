Nor-Shipping & Norwegian Energy Partners 1st Offshore Wind Conference

Accelerating, enabling and supporting the rapid development of offshore wind will be front of mind at the First Nor-Shipping Offshore Wind Conference, with a diverse array of industry leaders centre stage to discuss the latest demands, innovations and segment trends. Taking place on 7 June at the main Nor-Shipping exhibition facilities in Lillestrøm, Norway, the breakthrough initiative is a collaboration between Nor-Shipping and Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP).

Powerful participants

The half day conference, running between 12.00 and 16.00, will mix networking and knowledge sharing with a lively mix of presentations and panel discussions.

Participants span a broad spectrum of offshore wind development, support and service, including names such as: Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO, Seaway7; Mikkel Gleerup, CEO, Cadeler; Alexandra Koefoed, CEO, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier; Kent Vinkel, CEO, Windspider; Hugo Bouvy, Managing Director, DEME Offshore; Tone Lunde Bakker, CEO, Export Finance Norway; and many more.

The need for such an event, says Jon Dugstad, Director Wind, NORWEP, is crystal clear.

Pathways to success

He comments: “The ambition, and opportunity, with offshore wind is growing all the time, but we need to secure the pathways for translating that into business, and energy, reality. This conference will address key issues and trends, engaging global business leaders and experts to assess the optimal ways to unlock value.

“We’ll be looking at the crucial role maritime has to play in enabling developments – highlighting critical offshore competencies and assets, such as those offered by NORWEP members – assessing how to get the supply chain primed for a rapidly progressing industry. The latest technologies, sustainability issues, capacity questions and the drives for efficiency will all be under the spotlight. We believe there’s something for everyone with an interest in this essential renewable energy sector.”

Crucial role

Key sessions will invite the experts to consider how maritime can meet the demands of a segment that wants to go “higher, further, faster, more!”, trailblazing solutions for installation and operations, how to minimise the industry’s carbon footprint, and the role Norway has to play in supporting the industry, in Europe and beyond. Clarksons and Global Centres of Excellence; Ocean Technologies and Maritime Cleantech are also collaborating on the initiative.

[By: Nor-Shipping]

“Offshore wind has a crucial role to play in delivering secure, sustainable energy supplies to power a greener tomorrow,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping. “But to achieve our aims we need to foster the right relationships and really understand the complex, evolving demands of a variety of stakeholder groups. That’s why working in #PartnerShip, the main theme of Nor-Shipping 2023, is central to success here.

“With this is mind we’re delighted to join with NORWEP on this first-of-its-kind endeavour, cementing strong links between our traditional maritime audience and our growing base of energy partners and supporters. The high quality line-up of speakers, and the fact that tickets are selling out so fast, is a testimony to just how strongly people support this drive. It’s going to be a fantastic event, for a segment with truly outstanding potential. See you there!”

Save the dates

Nor-Shipping runs from 6-9 June, bringing the global maritime and ocean industries together at venues across Oslo and Lillestrøm.

In addition to 22,000m2 of exhibition space, a host of social, networking and knowledge sharing activities are planned, including the Ocean Leadership Conference, the Blue Talks, the first Offshore Aquaculture Conferences, the 2nd Maritime Hydrogen Conference, The Nor-Shipping BBQ, the Fourth International Autonomy Summit, the [email protected] social scene, and much more.

