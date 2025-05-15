Nor-Shipping 2025 Thought Leader interview - Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO

[By: Nor-Shipping]

Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has sights set on being recognised as a true industry powerhouse, enabling trade across segments, corridors and continents with a comprehensive range of services, assets and areas of expertise. Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, explains how the ‘new look’ organisation has the building blocks in place for a strong, sustainable campaign of growth.

Future-proof is more than just the theme of the next Nor-Shipping for Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, it’s a core objective.

“Our aim is to be a true partner for our customers, supporting them across every aspect of the supply chain,” he explains. “Through our diverse and cost-effective portfolio, backed by the integrated strength of AD Ports Group’s Clusters, we offer a unique value proposition that delivers both resilience and flexibility.”

This, he says, can “provide peace of mind and on-going value”, supporting customers in a world that, as we all know, is undergoing a series of rapid, unpredictable and fundamental shifts.

“We are firmly committed to supporting evolving needs,” Al Shaiba stresses, “and our message is very clear – we are here for you for the long-term.”

Which is as much of a future-proof statement as you can get.

End-to-end evolution

Noatum Maritime wears its ambition on its sleeves.

Sleeves that just happen to be bulging with financial muscle.

Part of AD Ports Group, which saw revenues grow by 48% year-on-year in 2024 to AED17.29billion (USD 4.7billion), the company is a recent result of the biggest restructuring in the group’s corporate history. In 2023, the UAE-based organisation acquired Spanish freight forwarder Noatum Group for EURO 660million, integrating its assets into the existing business structure.

As Al Shaiba explains: “The inclusion of Noatum’s maritime operations into SAFEEN Group and the rebrand to Noatum Maritime is part of this integration and a strategic evolution to reinforce our global positioning.

“The transformation enables us to offer a more diversified, holistic, and end-to-end maritime and logistics service - essentially, everything you need on the seas. It allows for increased agility, greater expertise across multiple verticals, and improved global reach, benefiting our clients through enhanced efficiency, safety, and reliability.”

In many ways it’s a new chapter in an ongoing story of growth.

Strategic growth

Over the past five years, Noatum Maritime has been on a journey of transformation and diversification. Building a strong presence across container, bulk, tanker, and Ro-Ro sectors, the company has cemented its role as a critical enabler of global trade.

And the pace of change is, if anything, accelerating in 2025.

“Our strategic focus includes scaling up our Ro-Ro services through United Global Ro-Ro (UGR), a joint venture with Erkport, with routes encompassing China to the Middle East, Africa, the Mediterranean and the Black Sea,” Al Shaiba explains.

"We are also prioritising fleet expansion and increasing our global network and new trade routes, establishing strategic collaborations across key trade corridors to facilitate the import and export of crude products, and to support Africa’s rapidly growing container trade.

“Outside shipping we are expanding offshore and subsea capabilities, and our marine services presence internationally. These initiatives are essential to meet evolving global logistics demands and to strengthen our position as a comprehensive, future-focused maritime services provider.”

Flexible focus

The goal is clear: Noatum Maritime wants a clear position as “a one-stop shop” for all maritime and logistics needs.

Achieving this vision means continual investment in infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and strategic partnerships, ensuring the company stays at the vanguard of operational standards and sustainable innovation.

That strategy is already paying dividends, with 2024’s record-breaking year driven by standout performances in the container and tanker sectors, amongst others.

“Our diversified platform enables us to shift focus as markets evolve,” Al Shaiba notes. “We build all elements of our portfolio, ensuring resilience and adaptability while setting the stage for future growth.”

Exploring alternatives

Resilience is, he opines, as much about responsibility as revenue.

As a key player in a traditionally high-emission industry, Noatum Maritime is eyeing decarbonisation as a fundamental priority.

"Sustainability is embedded in our DNA," says Al Shaiba. "We're fully committed to supporting the UAE’s journey towards Net Zero by 2050 and driving environmental progress across the global maritime sector."

Concrete action backs this commitment. Noatum Maritime has introduced two electric tugs and an eFoiler pilot boat for port operations, invested in an LNG-powered Ro-Ro vessel, and conducted biofuel trials across its container fleet. Their first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation at Khalifa Port marked another major milestone, showcasing the company’s ability to deliver complex, sustainable logistics solutions.

Recognising that no single fuel will dominate the future, Noatum Maritime is adopting a diversified approach, incorporating LNG, biofuels, and electrification while exploring innovations like carbon capture and the potential for green methanol storage and export facilities.

"Flexibility is key," Al Shaiba stresses. "We must remain agile to meet evolving regulatory and market demands."

Nor-Shipping commitment

The decision to become a Leading Partner at Nor-Shipping 2025, taking place 2-6 June is Oslo and Lillestrøm, Norway, reflects Noatum Maritime’s growing global influence.

Al Shaiba believes it also offers an ideal opportunity to share the company’s story on an acclaimed international stage.

“We see Nor-Shipping as a critical platform to showcase our capabilities, explore partnerships, and contribute to conversations that will shape the future of the industry,” he remarks, underlining that planned activities will emphasise Noatum’s vision and commitment to innovation, collaboration and strength in depth.

“Our message to Nor-Shipping’s global audience is simple: we is here for the long haul,” he concludes. “We are committed to growing sustainably, innovating relentlessly, and partnering with like-minded stakeholders to build a smarter, cleaner, and more resilient maritime industry.”

A future-proof ambition for one of the industry’s fastest-growing one-stop-shops.