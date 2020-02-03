New York Announces Leaders in Offshore Wind Training

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced that Farmingdale State College and Stony Brook University will help spearhead the state's new Offshore Wind Training Institute.

The Institute – part of the governor's Workforce Development Initiative – is funded by a $20 million grant. Farmingdale will participate in providing New Yorkers with the skills and safety training needed to work in the offshore wind industry, beginning in 20121.

"Farmingdale's place as a hub for the Training Institute is very good news for the college and the region," says Farmingdale State College President, Dr. John S. Nader. "The environmental and economic benefits to Long Island and the region are vital to our future. Farmingdale's success in workforce development allow us to continue to prepare our economy for the future."

"This aggressive, all-encompassing approach to workforce training will bolster New York's groundbreaking Workforce Development Initiative by helping ensure workers have the skills they need to compete and succeed in emerging industries that are quickly developing across our state," Governor Cuomo says. "With private sector employment at an all-time high, New York must continue to invest in its workforce, and make certain that our workers have the necessary skills to work in a rapidly-changing economy."

With the announcement, it was revealed that two schools will be leading the institute: Farmingdale State College and Stony Brook University. Both schools will serve as hubs for training as they will hold classes on their main campuses beginning in 2021.

