New Test Tank Under Construction at Phoenix Bayou Vista

[By: Phoenix International Holdings]

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. (Phoenix) announces the construction of a new test tank at our Bayou Vista, LA facility as part of our strategic growth initiatives for the new year. The one-atmosphere dive tank will measure 13’ 6” OD X 40’ H and hold 39,700 gallons. This tank will be utilized for multiple subsea applications, such as underwater weld testing (both wet and dry habitat conditions), underwater Nondestructive Testing (NDT) applications, and performance trials including underwater welding certifications and underwater tooling calibration and testing.

Some features of the tank include an open walkway encircling the top to maintain a fully accessible workspace, and strategically placed viewports around the tank which will allow monitoring of activities both inside and outside of the dedicated dive control station.

Core Samples, geo technical and civil engineering requirements are being completed, and groundbreaking is currently underway for the foundation. Phoenix plans to have the tank completed by the 4th quarter of this year (2021).

Regarding the new tank, Phoenix Area Manager Troy Turner stated, “The tank will play an essential role in conducting diver certifications, training, development, and testing, as well as the development and application of new underwater technologies that Phoenix has become known for.” He continued, “It will also be available to our clients who require specific underwater testing for any equipment or materials prior to project execution.”

