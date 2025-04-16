New SAILOR 6110 mini-C GMDSS System Software Cuts Cost, Noise and Waste

[By: Cobham Satcom]

Cobham Satcom, a global leader in maritime safety and satellite communication technology, has released a significant update to its SAILOR 6110 mini-C GMDSS system. Available from today, the new software version unlocks printerless operation, aligning with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Resolution MSC.434(98) and supporting the maritime industry's shift towards digitalization.

The SAILOR 6110 GMDSS system has long been a trusted solution for distress and safety communications and is now the only mini-C system available to offer printerless operations onboard. With this latest update, vessels can remain fully compliant with IMO regulations without the need to install a printer. Instead, messages can be stored within Integrated Navigation Systems (INS) or other approved external backups. This change reflects the growing momentum toward smarter, more integrated bridge systems that enhance efficiency, reduce complexity, and support environmentally conscious operations.

The elimination of onboard printers brings a number of operational, cost and sustainability advantages. It helps to lower noise levels on the bridge, reduces the environmental footprint by removing the need for paper, and simplifies ongoing maintenance while delivering cost savings across the vessel’s lifecycle. For fleet operators, the move also means fewer components to manage and greater flexibility when configuring GMDSS-compliant setups.

Printerless operation is enabled via a new software release for the SAILOR 6018 Message Terminal, which forms part of the SAILOR 6110 mini-C GMDSS system. The update also delivers a range of safety and usability enhancements, including improved visibility of incoming distress alerts on the connected Alarm Panel and more robust handling of Bridge Alert Management (BAM) warnings to support better onboard situational awareness.

“By embracing fully digital GMDSS operation, we’re helping our customers improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact,” said Niels Peter Agdal, Product Management, Cobham Satcom. “With more than 40 years of leadership in GMDSS innovation, Cobham Satcom continues to evolve its technology to meet changing regulations and the real-world needs of modern shipping.”

The new SAILOR 6110 mini-C GMDSS system software has been successfully type approved under EU Marine Directive (MED), UK Marine Mark (UKMA) by TÜVSÜD UK, and China Classification Society (CCS). It is available now via Cobham Satcom’s Partner Portal, along with an updated Declaration of Conformity and a new Technical Note (95-163805-G) outlining the full capabilities of the release. End-users can access the new functionality by contacting their local Cobham Satcom dealer, reseller or service partner.