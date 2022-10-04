New President of Kongsberg Maritime

Ms. Lisa Edvardsen Haugan appointed President of Kongsberg Maritime

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan has today been appointed as the new President of Kongsberg Maritime, the largest business area of KONGSBERG. She takes the helm after Egil Haugsdal.

Ms. Edvardsen Haugan has long and extensive experience from both the defence and civil business area in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KONGSBERG), including having been EVP Finance at Kongsberg Maritime and Finance Director at Kongsberg Protech Systems. She currently heads the Deck Machinery & Motion Control division of Kongsberg Maritime.

“Following a thorough process to recruit a new leader for Kongsberg Maritime, I am proud to be able to announce that Lisa has accepted the job. She has held several key roles in KONGSBERG and has made a true difference to the company for many years. Lisa has extensive international experience and knows the Kongsberg Group and our industries by heart. Among the highly talented candidates eligible for this role, I must admit that I am satisfied that we found the best candidate from within our own ranks,” says CEO of Kongsberg Gruppen, Geir Håøy.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan has played a significant role in the integration and restructuring of Commercial Marine, a business area acquired from Rolls-Royce plc in 2019. This has been Kongsberg Gruppen's largest acquisition to date. Kongsberg Maritime has experienced significant growth over recent years and today has over 7,000 employees spread across 32 countries.

“Lisa has proven high capacity and a strategic mindset. I am confident that with her long industrial experience she is the right person to further develop the global maritime leadership position we have. We have a big task and responsibility to continue developing new, green technology for the ocean economy,” says Håøy.

“I am both proud and happy for the trust I have been given through this appointment, and not least I am humbled by the societal mission Kongsberg Gruppen has as a world-leading maritime company. We are a complete technology and equipment supplier to the maritime industry. Our employees enable operations at the bottom of the sea, in arctic waters, in the busiest ports and under the harshest weather conditions. I am looking forward to leading the team with the very best experts who will drive forward sustainable solutions in close collaboration with our customers,” says Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, incoming President of Kongsberg Maritime.

Her predecessor, Mr Egil Haugsdal, has led Kongsberg Maritime since 2016. Under Haugsdal’s leadership, Kongsberg Maritime has shown good results, developed several world-leading innovations and been a driving force both globally and in the Norwegian maritime cluster.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Egil Haugsdal for excellent cooperation and results as head of Kongsberg Maritime. Under Egil's leadership over the past six years, Kongsberg Maritime has doubled its size and strengthened its world-leading position within areas such as green shipping, underwater technology and offshore wind. Egil will step into a new management role in the Group, which will be announced shortly,”says Håøy.

Egil Haugsdal will continue as President of Kongsberg Maritime until Lisa Edvardsen Haugan takes over by 1 November 2022.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.