New Online Portal for Maritime Pilots: www.Marine-Pilots.com

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-12 15:31:37

TRENZ GmbH in Bremen has published www.Marine-Pilots.com, the first online portal for international sea and harbor pilots.

The approx. 15,000 ship pilots worldwide are an important member of the maritime industry and are often organized in organizations. With more than 500 international pilot organizations and companies from more than 100 countries, a comprehensive register with contact details is maintained in which shipowners and shipping agents can also find the right contact persons for pilots worldwide.

In addition to articles by marine pilots, users will find a job market, an overview of worldwide events, an extensive buyer's guide with products and services for pilots and a video section with clips from the categories training, education, safety, protection and equipment.

Marine-Pilots.com already has direct contacts to more than 5,000 pilots in around 120 countries around the world. It is planned to expand the platform into a worldwide community in the next months, which will further advance the international networking of pilots around the globe.

