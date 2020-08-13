New Group Director for Marketing Starts at Hempel

By The Maritime Executive 08-13-2020 12:25:44

Camilla Travis appointed Group Director for Marketing at world-leading coatings company Hempel A/S. She started in her new role on 1 August.

As Group Director for Marketing, Camilla Travis will lead Hempel’s global marketing team, with special focus on e marketing strategies, assortment and portfolio.

Michael Hansen, Group Commercial Officer, comments: “We recently expanded our Group Marketing function to include product assortment and portfolio management. This better reflects our regional setup and will enable more effective communication around products and product launches – two extremely important marketing areas. Camilla is the ideal person to lead this expanded function and global team.”

In her new role, Camilla will be responsible for ensuring Hempel takes a structured and impactful approach to marketing across the globe. She will also be part of driving Hempel’s strategy of market-driven innovation, by connecting innovation and products with customers and customer needs.

“Hempel has an attractive portfolio of products and services, closely matched to customer needs,” says Camilla. ‘I’m really looking forward to working with our global teams to create relevant communication of our products and services, and develop innovative tools and channels that ensure a good experience for all our new and existing customers.”



Camilla has more than 20 years of marketing experience, encompassing almost every marketing discipline. She joins Hempel from ASSA ABLOY in Sweden, a global leader in access solutions, where as VP Marketing & Communications for the Entrance Systems division she was instrumental in developing the division’s brand strategy and e-business strategies. Prior to that, she held leadership positions in a number of companies, including Brüel & Kjær and FLSmidth.

