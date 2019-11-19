New Generation of Antennas for Marine Shipping

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-19 17:11:08

Communication via the Internet is a matter of course today, also at sea. Fast Internet for maritime applications is made available via satellite. Automatic tracking antennas compensate for the rolling, pitching and yawing of the ships in order to maintain the connection to the satellite.

EPAK is one of the world's leading manufacturers of maritime antenna systems. Now, with its PRO series, it is launching a new generation of antennas onto the market.

The advantages at a glance:

• Easy switching to 3G/ 4G network

• Robust construction with additional roll axis for extended range of motion

• Speed of 50° /s per axis for a stable connection in rough seas

• Very high tracking accuracy for optimal signal quality

• Equipped with powerful transmitter units

• Web interface for configuration and performance analysis

• Help Desk and technical support by manufacturers' experts

Positive prospects for further development

Managing Director Jochen Grüner is delighted with the success of his development team: "The PRO series is a major milestone in the history of our company. EPAK has been on the market for 20 years and is therefore one of the pioneers in maritime satellite communication. With the new antenna and the resulting application possibilities, further market segments can be opened up. Marlink, one of the world's largest providers of maritime connectivity, has already tested the new PRO antenna and approved it for its network."

