New Directory Launched with 230 Stella Maris Port Chaplains

By The Maritime Executive 01-14-2020 05:34:50

Stella Maris (Apostleship of the Sea) has launched a brand new version of its global port chaplains’ directory which helps seafarers get quick access to pastoral and practical support wherever they are in the world.

The Stella Maris Port Chaplain Directory 2020 lists phone numbers and email addresses of the charity’s 230 chaplains in over 300 ports and terminals across 41 countries.

It also highlights the ports in which Stella Maris Seafarers’ Centres are located; these centres provide a space where seafarers can go to relax, contact family, socialise, and speak to a chaplain away from the environment of their ships.

Stella Maris CEO Martin Foley said, “Stella Maris has the largest ship visiting network globally and our experience shows that face-to-face contact is unique and irreplaceable. This directory provides seafarers useful points of contact should they need urgent support and assistance.”

Stella Maris Development Director John Green said, “We have chaplains in most of the world’s ports. The Directory is a handy source of information for seafarers to get quick and easy access to assistance and advice.

“Providing up to date and accurate details enables our network of chaplains to provide holistic care for seafarers in port after port worldwide and is a valuable resource both for seafarers and stakeholders in the maritime industry such as P&I clubs, shipping agents and port officials,” he added.

The support offered by Stella Maris – which celebrates its Centenary this year - includes counselling and befriending, hospital visits, transportation to local shops and facilities and providing WiFi connection and phone cards.

The Directory was sponsored by Tindall Riley, Managers of The Britannia Steam Ship Insurance Association Limited. Copies of the Directory are being sent out to Stella Maris chaplains globally for distribution to seafarers and ships.

The Directory can be downloaded here .

