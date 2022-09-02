New CAT MPC100 Propulsion Control System has Redundancy Solution

Caterpillar Marine announces the release of the new Cat® MPC100 Powertrain Control System that features a unique redundancy solution unlike any available to customers today. Designed for yachts, megayachts, sportfishing boats, and light patrol vessels, the MPC100 provides engine and transmission control for single and twin-engine configurations with up to eight command stations. The modern design, advanced functionality, and easy plug & play installation are perfectly suited for Caterpillar Marine’s electronically controlled engines and compatible with major marine transmission manufacturers. Particular attention has been paid to the design and ergonomics, which not only adapt to a luxurious environment but also provide ease of integration, operation, and excellent user experience.

“The new MPC100 offers an innovative propulsion control system for Cat-powered vessels. It is capable of performing in extreme conditions and provides operators with reliable efficiency at any given time. Additionally, the main processor of MPC100 incorporates an innovative built-in redundancy system that supports backup power to ensure safe and continuous operation of the main control systems. There are a variety of configuration options making the MPC100 suitable for control of powertrain arrangements in various marine applications,” comments Caterpillar Marine Global Head of Yachting, Alex Berg.

Several components enhance the design of the MPC100 including the main propulsion control unit, an integrated control lever head, side-mount control assembly, backup power and control panel, all integrated with Cat marine displays (CMDs). Additional key features and benefits of the MPC100 include:

High level of built-in redundancy

Advanced integration capabilities

Huge variety of customization options

Built-in control of the engines, transmissions, and trolling valves

Optional backup control

Ease and simplicity of installation

Expert technical support

Available now to enhance your operation, the MPC100 fits perfectly into yacht eco-systems and pairs well with all Cat Marine engines, including the new C32B engine and monitoring services, offering customers a complete global yachting solution.

To learn more about the MPC100 and exciting solutions designed for the yachting industry including Concierge Plus and the C32B engines, visit Caterpillar Marine at the 2022 Monaco Yacht Show, booth#: DS41 / DARSE SUD.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.