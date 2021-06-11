New Brand Architecture at Rolls-Royce Power Systems Business Unit

Image courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce's Power Systems business unit now presents itself to the world with a reorganized brand architecture. Rolls-Royce will be the corporate and employer brand. The mtu brand, which is well known to customers, will be reinforced as the sole product and solution brand.

With this new branding, Power Systems is creating clarity at the product and solution level, while at the same time underscoring its affiliation to British parent Rolls-Royce. The visible result is that all the business unit’s subsidiaries, which have hitherto had MTU in their names, will be renamed to contain the wording 'Rolls-Royce Solutions'. At product level, the 'MTU Onsite Energy' brand for distributed power supply systems will be discontinued and merged within the mtu brand.

The process will start on June 15, when the five largest operating companies representing mtu products and solutions will be renamed. MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH will become Rolls-Royce Solutions GmbH. The names of the regional companies in America and Asia, and the German subsidiaries in Augsburg and Ruhstorf will include the appropriate geographical references: e.g. Rolls-Royce Solutions Americas Inc. The other local and regional companies of Rolls-Royce Power Systems will be renamed by the end of September 2021.

“In this way, we are positioning our world-renowned mtu product and solution brand in the minds and hearts of our customers,” said Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “At the same time, we're benefiting from the Rolls-Royce brand in a global context and bolstering our appeal as an international employer. Our new brand architecture lends more clarity as we continue to stand for the highest levels of technological expertise, a solution-centered approach and a true pioneering spirit – characteristics that unite both brands,” Schell continues.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.