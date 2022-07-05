215
Views

New BASSnet Safety & Quality Mobile App for Site Inspections

Published Jul 5, 2022 1:53 PM by The Maritime Executive

[By: BASS Software]

BASS Software has launched a brand new BASSnet Safety & Quality  mobile app for audits, inspections and findings ‘anytime, anywhere’. The app sports a user-friendly,  intuitive UI with rich functionality. It fully supports Android and IOS. 

Users can employ this on-site digital assistant to: 
• instantly create new Findings (including Suggestions for Improvement, Near Misses, Defects,  Non-Conformities, Claims or Accidents/Incidents) 
• create and execute effectively audits and inspections 
• create and assign follow-up actions with due dates 
• snap, upload and mark up images on the go  
• export and share audit/inspection reports.  

With the click of a button, users can sync updated data to BASSnet.  

“Maritime digitalisation brings high value with end-to-end process solutions like BASSnet,” notes Per  Steinar Upsaker, CEO & Managing Director at BASS Software. “BASSnet SAFIR (Safety & Improvement  Reporting) is our ‘best practice’ solution to manage effectively safety-related reports. The Safety &  Quality app integrates with SAFIR to offer seamless multi-platform access.”  

Vessel and shore-based personnel such as Officers onboard, Superintendents, Vessel Managers and  HSEQ Auditors will reap benefits from the app’s: 
• user friendly design 
• intuitive process flow 
• instant paperless reporting and quick access 
• flexibility and efficiency 
• ease of task execution. 

Safety is the cornerstone of successful fleet management. Using a mobile app for site audits,  inspections and findings greatly increases efficiency and reporting speed, while reducing errors from  paper reporting.  

The BASSnet Safety & Quality mobile app is an innovative testament to BASSnet’s value as the  complete, end-to-end ERP software to streamline maritime operations.
 

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.