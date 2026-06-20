NEUMAR - an Association of Nuclear and Maritime Players Launched

Industrial leaders in the nuclear and maritime fields are launching the NEUMAR association (Association de droit français - Loi 1901) dedicated to nuclear innovation for the maritime sector to reduce the sector's carbon footprint while guaranteeing competitiveness, sovereignty and energy security.

A European vision for the maritime energy of tomorrow

On June 3, 2026, major players in the nuclear and maritime sectors formalized the creation of the NEUMAR association aimed at accelerating the deployment of advanced nuclear applications for a sustainable energy transition of maritime transport and coastal areas.

Supported by French and more broadly European companies, this association brings together industrial, institutional and financial players to make Europe a pioneer in maritime nuclear solutions with an international vocation.

NEUMAR will initially focus on:

The development of infrastructures adapted to maritime needs;

The development of a regulatory and financial framework that promotes secure and derisked deployment, and;

Promoting synergies between European nuclear and maritime expertise.

The work of the association will draw on the resources and proven experience of its members and will strictly adhere to international standards for nuclear safety, security and nonproliferation.

"NEUMAR's partners affirm their desire to play a leading role in maritime energy innovation using the full potential of nuclear energy, while combining climate commitment and industrial excellence," says Mr. Luc Van Den Durpel, elected President of the association.

