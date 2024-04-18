Nesec Contributes to Funding of Maritime Battery Developer EST-Floattech

[By: Nesec]

Rotterdam-based Nesec Financiering is pleased to announce its contribution to an investment program increasing maritime sustainability. By providing a strategic loan, Nesec plays a pivotal role in the total capital attracted by EST-Floattech from Energietransitiefonds Rotterdam, Rotterdam Port Fund, PDENH, Ponooc, and Yard Energy.

EST-Floattech will put the investment to use in the ongoing advancement and production of the maritime type-approved Octopus Series battery systems by various classification societies for the propulsion of hybrid and fully electric vessels. The battery system is specifically designed for the maritime industry, including inland and short-sea shipping, ferries, tugs, push-boats and yachting. EST-Floattech stands as a partner throughout the project, offering support from the beginning until the vessel is sailing successfully.

The Octopus Series battery system is modular in design, ensuring different types of vessels can easily be equipped with the right amount of energy for the tasks and a battery system

that fits in the room available or is placed in a container. Accompanied by in-house-developed software that monitors (dis-)charge status, temperature, and more parameters to ensure safe and efficient use of the system. The combination of hardware and software results in a safe solution offering a significant reduction in fuel consumption, emissions, and noise pollution.

Increase sustainable shipping

In the coming years, the European Union has the ambitious plan to increase the volume of goods transported by inland waterways and short sea routes by 50% compared to 2015 levels. At the same time, the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) is expected to be rolled out to smaller vessels, with cost implications for CO 2 output in the vessels serving these routes. Both of these ambitions for the maritime industry make the electrification of vessels increasingly attractive to operators and represent opportunities for EST-Floattech.

Joost Bout, Relationship Manager of Nesec, said, “With over 75 years of experience in providing funding for the shipping sector, this loan for the advancement of EST-Floattech’s maritime battery systems represents a new arena for us. This is a clear sign of the times, and the work of EST-Floattech is playing a crucial role in supporting maritime operators in achieving their sustainability objectives. Nesec is very proud to support this important work and contribute to the sustainability of our environment and of our sector for future generations.”

Joep Gorgels, Co-director at EST-Floattech, states, “The contribution of Nesec Financiering's to the funding round with Energietransitiefonds Rotterdam, Rotterdam Port Fund, PDENH, Ponooc, and Yard Energy is important to bring EST-Floattech and thus maritime sustainability to the next level. This investment supports our commitment to revolutionizing the maritime industry with the Octopus Series battery systems and redefining the industry’s sustainability standards, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.”