NAVTOR Opens New Office in Dubai to Support Regional Growth

[By: NAVTOR]

NAVTOR is continuing its ambitious global growth with the launch of NAVTOR Middle East, the company’s 13th dedicated regional office.

Following less than a month after the creation of NAVTOR Türkiye, the new Dubai centre will help local shipping companies take advantage of the latest smart shipping solutions, delivering greater efficiencies, safety, sustainability, and business and operational performance. Amitabh Sankranti, the pioneer of NAVTOR’s breakthrough Digital Logbooks, assumes the new role of Managing Director – Middle East.

Strategic importance

NAVTOR has taken the decision after enjoying sustained regional growth with its portfolio of integrated e-Navigation and Performance solutions. The business, which has products and services on over 18,000 vessels worldwide, has announced it was time to “take the next step” after years of success with local agent Blue Chip Marine (BCM).

Speaking about the creation of NAVTOR Middle East, Sankranti comments: “We are witnessing significant momentum in the maritime industry across the Middle East, particularly in Dubai, which continues to emerge as a major global shipping hub. The region is seeing a steady influx of new shipping companies and management firms, reinforcing its strategic importance.

“For NAVTOR, having a local presence in key maritime centres is essential to supporting our customers and driving innovation. With a strong and experienced team now in place in Dubai, we are well-positioned to deliver value and expect steady, sustainable growth in the region moving forward.”

Long-term commitment

Existing customers are being transferred from BCM to NAVTOR Middle East, with Shamanth Denrice D'Souza also joining as Regional Sales Director – Middle East. The Dubai office will now grow to both increase awareness of NAVTOR’s unique digital ecosystem and its solutions, such as NavStation and NavFleet, and provide optimal service and support to a growing customer base.

NAVTOR Founder and CEO Tor Svanes notes: “We see this as an exciting step that really underscores our commitment to long-term growth and customer success in the region. The cluster here is world-class, and developing all the time, so it makes perfect sense to ensure they have access to the digital solutions that can give them competitive advantage as we look ahead to a more sustainable, profitable industry.

“I’d also just like to take the opportunity to thank BCM, and especially Job Alva, for playing such a vital role in building NAVTOR’s footprint in the region. The team are professional, dedicated and deeply skilled, and have been instrumental in our success here so far.”

Norwegian-headquartered NAVTOR, which opened its doors in 2011, is the global leader in e-Navigation, with a growing market share in cutting-edge performance solutions. The business now has over 400 expert staff, in addition to 25 international distributors, with customers from approximately 90 countries.