NAVTOR and HOPPE MARINE Join Forces on Big Data Drive

NavFleet, delivering unique awareness, understanding and control of maritime assets.

[By: NAVTOR & HOPPE MARINE]

NAVTOR’s NavFleet performance management and optimisation platform will now be able to access the wealth of data collected by HOPPE’s onboard vessel technology, after the two segment leaders today signed a new collaboration agreement. The partnership allows customers of the firms to feed critical real-time operational data into the NavFleet application, giving onshore teams complete awareness, understanding and control of their maritime assets.

It is, says Arild Risholm Sæther, CBDO NavFleet, NAVTOR, “the key to better business decisions that impact on performance, profitability and sustainable fleet management.”

Eyes on ship

He explains: “HOPPE is an established industry giant in the field of sensor technology, control systems and the digitisation of fleets. By tapping into the wealth of data their advanced maritime systems harvest, NavFleet can deliver enhanced operational understanding and performance for users worldwide.

“It will empower onshore teams; delivering an ability to ‘have eyes on the ship’ like never before, with full operational insight and awareness. From there they have the means to use our powerful analytics platform - which offers dual validation to ensure the best quality data – to continually benchmark, manage and improve vessel, and business, performance. This kind of agreement is essential for an industry targeting greater sustainability, connecting the data with the means to act on it.

“We’re delighted to be working with a partner of HOPPE MARINE’s standing.”

Powerful partnership

Alongside the performance monitoring, management and optimisation benefits, NavFleet will also radically reduce administration at sea and on shore, auto-populating reports, automating tasks, reducing human error, and simplifying compliance.

Hauke Hendricks, Head of Sales, HOPPE MARINE, sees real value for customers in aligning itself with the Norwegian-headquartered firm.

“NAVTOR, like us, is a trusted industry partner with an ambition of enabling efficient, environmentally friendly operations that help shipowners and operators tackle challenges today, and seize opportunity tomorrow. Data is central to that and our systems – of which we have more than 9000 installed worldwide – will deliver the foundation for improved ways of working and seamless asset understanding.

“We focus on developing innovations based on our established measurement systems, which in themselves offer great benefits through the availability of good ship data at all times. But it is through partnerships like this that we help our customers achieve real added value and gain a competitive advantage. We look forward to seeing how working with NAVTOR can help them reach their business goals.”

Global impact

Alongside NavFleet, NAVTOR offers an advanced range of e-Navigation and fleet management, monitoring and performance optimisation products and services through a connected digital ecosystem. The Norwegian-headquartered firm is the world’s largest supplier of ENC-based services, delivering solutions to over 8000 vessels in the world fleet.

HOPPE boasts more than seven decades of experience in the development of precise, reliable and innovative maritime technology. Key solutions include Valve Remote Control, Tank Content Measurement, Anti-Heeling, FLUME and INTERING Anti-Rolling, and MAIHAK Shaft Power Meters.

