MTF Issues New Guidelines for a Safe Inspection of Methanol Dual-Fuel Ships

[By: Maritime Technologies Forum]

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) today released a comprehensive report providing guidelines for the safe inspection of methanol dual-fuel ships. The project was led by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) with the participation of various MTF members.

As the maritime industry accelerates its transition to alternative fuels under increasingly stringent IMO emission regulations, methanol as fuel has emerged as a particularly attractive option, as documented by the increasing number of orders. However, methanol’s unique properties—including its flammability, toxicity, and corrosivity—present distinct challenges for ship inspectors.

The new guidelines cover the key areas of attention to ensure safe inspection:

Pre-Inspection Preparations: Competency requirements, specialized training, thorough ship familiarization, emergency preparedness, and proper PPE selection and use. During Inspection Protocols: Dynamic Risk Assessment (DRA), CMES system testing, hazardous area management, methanol fuel system inspection procedures, and incident response readiness. Post-Inspection Considerations: Decontamination procedures, health monitoring (accounting for delayed symptom onset), and PPE maintenance and disposal.

A total of 41 safety recommendations have been identified across the inspection process, representing an important effort to provide practical guidance and direction to support the industry’s safe adoption of methanol. These recommendations serve as a robust foundation for organizations to establish new safety protocols or strengthen existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), which is critical to building users confidence and supporting the development of methanol as a marine fuel.

The guidelines are designed to complement rather than replace existing inspection requirements, addressing the specific risks associated with methanol as a marine fuel. They aim to safeguard inspectors’ health and safety while ensuring effective inspections for this rapidly growing segment of the fleet.

Capt. M Segar, Chief Marine Officer / Senior Advisor, MPA, said, “As a major flag Administration and port State, Singapore welcomes the publication of the report, which addresses the health and safety risks associated with the inspection process of methanol-fuelled ships. The guidelines may also be applicable to other professionals who visit or board these vessels, such as for cargo handling, maintenance and repairs, deliveries, and pilotage. MPA’s participation in developing these guidelines reflects our commitment to supporting the maritime industry’s multi-fuel transition towards a cleaner, greener and safer future.”

Knut Ørbeck -Nilssen, DNV, CEO Maritime, added, “This report is a testament to the collaborative efforts of MTF members and industry stakeholders. By offering 41 concrete recommendations across all phases of inspection, the guidelines provide a practical framework to manage methanol-related risks effectively. They will help the maritime community accelerate the safe use of methanol as a fuel, supporting the decarbonisation of the industry.”



View the full report by downloading here: GUIDELINES FOR CONDUCTING SAFE INSPECTION OF METHANOL DUAL-FUEL SHIPS.