MSHS Group Promotes Maxwell Illing to Engine Sales Mana

Maxwell Illing, Engine Sales Manager

[By: MSHS Group]

Motor Services Hugo Stamp Inc. (MSHS Group), a premier aftermarket services provider to marine and power generation customers in the Americas, has announced the promotion of Maxwell Illing to Engine Sales Manager.

In this new role, Illing will be responsible for driving nationwide strategy, performance, growth, and dealer development in the marine diesel engine and propulsion sales market from recreational watercraft to commercial marine markets with brands such as FPT North America, Moteurs Baudouin, and Alamarin Jet.

Illing, who has more than 12 years of professional experience in the marine industry, joined MSHS in Fort Lauderdale in 2019 as manager of its yacht department sales for the southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean. In his new role, he will apply his extensive knowledge and experience to grow MSHS engine sales to their full potential throughout the entire North American market.

“Max’s industry knowledge aligns with our growth strategy of cultivating new connections, expanding our service offerings, and delivering integrated solutions for our customers,” said MSHS Group CEO David A. Santamaria. “Max’s appreciation of engineering excellence and superior customer service is integral to establishing and expanding relationships with customers worldwide.”

Illing, who recently embarked on a national tour of the MSHS dealer network to build relationships and increase sales, will focus on serving the engine needs for all types of vessels, including niche marine markets like public ferries, commercial fishing, military, and defense applications, among others.

Illing earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in Marketing and Professional Sales. A conservationist and waterfowl hunter, he spends his free time enjoying South Florida’s beautiful waterways.



