MSHS Acquires Pacific Power Group

Vancouver, WA and Fort Lauderdale, FL – Motor-Services Hugo Stamp, Inc. (“MSHS”) has acquired Pacific Power Group (“PPG”), an industry-leading provider of products, parts, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (“MRO”) services for marine, energy, commercial and industrial equipment. As PPG’s and MSHS’s growth continues to accelerate, the focus remains on providing customers with reliable “one-stop” services for turnkey solutions that capitalize on technical expertise and geographic convenience

Both PPG and MSHS will maintain their current brand names while continuing to serve their customers through further strengthened relationships with world-class OEM suppliers. The combination enables the companies to leverage broader and deeper expertise through technical talent located across North America. Additionally, the acquisition strengthens PPG’s and MSHS’s geographic footprint through the addition of PPG’s nine facilities across the Western United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and the Gulf of Mexico which are supplemented by MSHS’s facilities across the Eastern United States, Gulf of Mexico, and Pacific Northwest. In turn, the expanded geographic footprint allows PPG and MSHS to better serve customers nationwide.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.