MSC Cruises 2025 World Cruise Now Available

MSC Magnifica

MSC Cruises Sale of a Lifetime for 2025 World Cruise



• Brand new itinerary with 50 stunning destinations across 21 countries to be discovered through an epic 116-night World Cruise

• Extended discovery of Australasia with 19 days spent sailing around the Southern and Western coasts of Australia – new for World Cruise 2025

MSC Cruises opened sales today for the MSC World Cruise 2025 with an entirely new itinerary aboard MSC Magnifica. Voyagers can embark on this unique journey of a lifetime from four European ports - Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille, and Barcelona (any day from January 4-7, 2025).

The 116-night voyage worldwide will visit 50 breathtaking destinations in 21 countries, featuring 22 destinations that have never been featured on an MSC World Cruise before and seven overnight stays. The three-month journey will take cruisers to five continents, crossing three of the world’s largest oceans and sailing over 30,000 nautical miles. Whether it’s natural splendor, vibrant cosmopolitan cities, or world-famous historical sites, this incredible itinerary will check must-see places off guests’ bucket lists and broaden their horizons with new tastes, diverse cultures, and authentic global experiences.

The wondrous voyage begins with world-famous cities and ports in Italy, France, and Spain before sailing to Casablanca to experience Morocco’s markets and medinas. One week into the trip, guests will spend their first days at sea, followed by a day trip to Cape Verde’s capital, Mindelo.

After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, guests will spend ten days exploring South America, including overnights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Valparaiso, Chile followed by a visit to the Falkland Islands with its stunning vistas and the southernmost point of the continent—Ushuaia, Argentina.

The ship will then travel across the South Pacific Ocean, visiting tropical islands for almost two weeks. Stops include the world-famous Easter Island, Chile; Moorea, French Polynesia; and Aitutaki and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands.

After that, guests will enjoy an extended voyage through New Zealand and Australia starting with the Northern Islands of New Zealand, a popular destination for big-game fishing and learning about the country’s indigenous people—the Maori. In eight days, guests visit the cities of Auckland, Tauranga, Napier, Christchurch, and Dunedin, followed by the Milford Sound fjord in southern New Zealand.

Marking the second month of sailing, MSC Magnifica will call in Sydney, Australia to embark on one of the highlights of the cruise—19 days sailing around the beautiful Southern and Western coasts of the country to call at stunning destinations, national parks and trendy beach towns.

Guests can visit the natural paradise of Eden, famous for its oysters, food, and incredible beaches. They can dive into the hip city of Melbourne, enjoy outdoor adventures in Adelaide and Penneshaw, get immersed in the historic city of Albany, explore the vibrant beach town of Busselton, and take in the famous Margaret River wine-growing region. Perth’s laid-back vibes and Broome’s beaches cap off the guests’ time in Australia.

Arriving in the lush tropical climate of Asia, the ship will call in Benoa on Bali, Indonesia with an overnight stay allowing guests ample time to explore the island’s natural beauty. After that, the backdrop will change entirely as MSC Magnifica sails to the jewel of South-East Asia—Singapore. Here, guests can marvel at futuristic architecture decorated by a mosaic of vertical gardens. To complete the Asian itinerary, guests will visit Port Klang and Penang in Malaysia, followed by the idyllic island of Phuket in Thailand.

During the journey across the Indian Ocean, guests can visit the capital of Sri Lanka, Colombo, followed by the port of Aqaba in Jordan, where guests can visit the world-famous archaeological site of Petra. Next up, travelers can enjoy the beautiful Red Sea resort of Sham El-Sheik, the ancient sites in Luxor (from the port of Safaga), then transit through the Suez Canal and on to Alexandria where opportunities to visit Cairo and the Pyramids of Giza await

To round out this once-in-a-lifetime itinerary, MSC Magnifica will sail back to Europe, visiting four iconic cities in Italy, ending a trip full of discovery in Genoa. 2025 MSC World Cruise highlights include:

• Casablanca, Morocco: This is a vibrant and historic city renowned for its stunning architecture and beautiful beaches. Casablanca’s visitors can explore its many historical landmarks, such as the largest mosque in the world, the Hassan II Mosque, or indulge in the city's famous cuisine which blends traditional Moroccan flavors with French and Spanish influences.

• Rio de Janeiro: Renowned for its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and lively atmosphere, Rio is a city not to be missed on any trip around the world. Guests are granted an overnight stay to allow time for a night filled with fun and dancing to the beat of samba music. During the day, visitors can explore the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, relax on the famous Copacabana and Ipanema beaches, or take a cable car ride to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain for panoramic views of “The Marvelous City.”

• Ushuaia, Argentina: The most adventurous destination of them all is Ushuaia, a place known as the southernmost city in the world which is surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Tierra del Fuego National Park. Guests can explore the stunning glaciers and fjords of the Beagle Channel, spot whales, and experience the rugged beauty of Patagonia.

• Hanga Roa, Chile: Located on the mystical Easter Island, this is a must-visit destination for those looking to experience a unique blend of cultural heritage and natural beauty. A main attraction on the island is the famous Moai sculptures, which have become an icon of the island’s rich heritage. The mysterious statues weigh up to 75 tons and were carved by Rapa Nui people thousands of years ago, captivating visitors from all over the world.

• Christchurch, New Zealand: This city is renowned for its beautiful botanic gardens, rich history and the juxtaposition of urban regeneration and its ancient heritage. The city is filled with cutting-edge architecture built alongside authentic buildings. Guests can visit the International Antarctic Centre to learn about the region's Antarctic heritage and experience a simulated blizzard.

• Milford Sound, New Zealand: With a strengthened focus on New Zealand, the cruise offers eight days to explore seven iconic cities on the island. Milford Sound is perhaps the most unique destination as it takes guests along a breathtaking fjord located on the southwestern coast of New Zealand's South Island. It is renowned for its towering cliffs, pristine waters and diverse wildlife, including seals, penguins, and dolphins.

• Penneshaw, Australia: Out of the nine cities visited in Australia, Penneshaw on Kangaroo Island is the premier nature destination. This charming town with a coastal vibe offers a unique opportunity to discover Australia’s famous wildlife, including sightings of kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, sea lions and over 270 species of birds.

• Benoa, Indonesia: This bustling port town is located on the southern coast of Bali. Stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters and exciting water-based activities await the guests as they enjoy the island for two days. Those interested in cultural sights can achieve their hearts desire at the traditional Balinese fishing village of Tanjung Benoa while enjoying a refreshing drink.

Benefits when booking:

• A dining and drink package is included for all World Cruises passengers.

• 15 shore excursions are included in the booking price.

• 30% discount on laundry.

• Classic level MSC Voyager Club members and above will benefit from a 5% discount on their booking price. The points gained from the World Cruise will be tripled and added to their account before the start of the voyage, instantly granting them valuable privileges and extras.

To find out more about the MSC World Cruise 2025 and to book, please click here.

About MSC Magnifica

Marrying traditional craftsmanship with stylish design, the superb venues on MSC Magnifica give travelers a range of choices during their nearly four-month trip, including five gourmet restaurants and 12 designer-themed bars. The ship’s award-winning MSC Aurea Spa offers traditional Balinese massages and ultramodern beauty treatments. MSC Magnifica adapts to the globe’s diverse climate types as she sails worldwide thanks to her indoor pool with Magrodome retractable roof, ensuring perfect swimming whatever the weather. During the three ocean crossings, guests need not fear boredom as they enjoy tennis, minigolf, bowling, billiards, a high-tech gym, a dedicated jogging track, and entertainment in the 1,200-seat theatre or in lounges around the ship. In every way, MSC Magnifica lives up to her name – she offers a cruise that’s memorably magnificent.

About MSC Cruises



MSC Cruises is the world’s third-largest cruise brand as well as the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region, and Southern Africa. It is also the fastest-growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the world’s leading and privately held shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 21 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels, terminals and other assets. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive, and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company’s European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises’ itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The line’s number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to the sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises’ health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, aiming to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company’s environmental commitment, click here.

