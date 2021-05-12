MS Insignia Orders Solasolv® Roller Screens

MS Insignia, image courtesy of Solasolv

Solar Solve Marine, the UK based manufacturer of SOLASOLV® roller screens for ships’ navigation bridge windows was delighted to receive an order from Norwegian Cruise Line.

17 SOLASOLV® roller screens were ordered for the MS Insignia, a luxury cruise ship originally built in 1998 at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in France. The vessel is the lead in a series of eight regatta classed cruise ships built at Chantiers and now owned by Oceania Cruises.

Oceania Cruises is a cruise line based in Miami, Florida, which operates six cruise ships on worldwide itineraries. Since September 2014 it has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which also owns Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Since 1987 Solar Solve Marine has supplied more than 176,275 screens and roller blinds to over 18,250 vessels worldwide, and all products are ISO 9001:2015 quality assured. The company’s main product line is the well-known SOLASOLV® range of heat rejecting, anti-glare roller screens for navigation and control room windows.

The primary benefit of SOLASOLV® roller screens is to ensure safer navigation by reducing glare so electronic displays and bridge equipment are easier to read whilst providing a clear outward view without eye-strain. SOLASOLV® sunscreens are the only screens in the world to be Type Approved by Lloyd’s, ABS, DNV and RINA.

Paul Hopkins, Solar Solve’s Sales & Marketing Executive commented, “Solar Solve is delighted to receive this order for a cruise ship during these incredibly difficult times. We know that the vessel will receive many years of reliable service from our roller screens so it can continue to provide a great cruising experience to its customers both now and in the future.”



